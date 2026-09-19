'Spring Awakening' composer Duncan Sheik dies at 56

Duncan Sheik attends the Museum of Broadway's one-year anniversary celebration at the Museum of Broadway on November 15, 2023 in New York City.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-songwriter Duncan Sheik, best known for his hit song "Barely Breathing" and composing the music of "Spring Awakening," has passed away due to heart failure leading to cardiac arrest. He was 56 years old.

The artist's family announced his passing on social media a day after he was hospitalized in a "critical but stable condition."

"The world has a lost a singular talent, and deeply influential voice in music and theater," the family said about Sheik who was "surrounded by love" at the time of his death. "Duncan's artistry touched many and leaves an indelible mark on the cultural landscape."

His family said Sheik would "be remembered for his sensitivity, wit, inteligence, and depth of spirit he brought to those who knew and loved him" and expressed gratitude to love from fans, friends, collaborators, and fellow musicians.

"His musical legacy will continue to inspire generations to come," the family's statement ended, with condolences and tributes coming in from Lea Michele, Lizzo, Mark Ronson, Melissa Barrera, Alyssa Milano and Minnie Driver.

Sheik released more than 10 albums across his career, debuting hot with his self-titled album, which carried "Barely Breathing" and earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance (losing to Elton John's "Candle in the Wind 1997").

He composed music for numerous stage works and movie soundtracks, the most popular among them being the coming-of-age rock musical "Spring Awakening."

The musical's original Broadway run from 2006 won eight of its 11 Tony nominations, including Best Musical, with Sheik winning for Best Orchestrations and Best Original Score (shared with playwright Steven Slater). "Spring Awakening" also won Sheik the Grammy for Best Musical Show Album.

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