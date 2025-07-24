BINI earns 5 nominations at Jupiter Music Awards

P-pop girl group BINI appears on an episode of the Chinese surival show 'Show It All.'

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI bagged multiple nominations at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards, a prestigious recognition under the Asian Television Awards.

BINI is nominated in five different categories that includes Female Group of the Year, Album of the Year for "BINIverse" and triple nods for their hit track “Cherry On Top (BINIMo Remix feat. AGNEZ MO)” in Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories.

Blooms can help BINI to secure the win by voting during the premilinary rounds from July 18 to August 1 and the final round from August 8 to 29.

Voting is currently ongoing on MUNIVERSE, QQ Music, KuGou Music, Kuwo Music, and My1Pick.

"Visit the official JMA voting platform 'MUNIVERSE' for more details," it added.

