^

Music

BINI earns 5 nominations at Jupiter Music Awards

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 24, 2025 | 10:58am
BINI earns 5 nominations at Jupiter Music Awards
P-pop girl group BINI appears on an episode of the Chinese surival show 'Show It All.'
BINI via X

MANILA, Philippines — The Nation's Girl Group BINI bagged multiple nominations at the 2025 Jupiter Music Awards, a prestigious recognition under the Asian Television Awards.

BINI is nominated in five different categories that includes Female Group of the Year, Album of the Year for "BINIverse" and triple nods for their hit track “Cherry On Top (BINIMo Remix feat. AGNEZ MO)” in Song of the Year, Collaboration of the Year and Music Video of the Year categories.

Blooms can help BINI to secure the win by voting during the premilinary rounds from July 18 to August 1 and the final round from August 8 to 29.

Voting is currently ongoing on MUNIVERSE, QQ Music, KuGou Music, Kuwo Music, and My1Pick.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Star Music (@starmusicph)

"Visit the official JMA voting platform 'MUNIVERSE' for more details," it added. 

RELATEDBINI reunites with Filipino fans after 15-city world tour

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP
  • Latest
Latest
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with