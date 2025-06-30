'This isnâ€™t just about beauty': BINI hands-on with 1st-ever makeup line

'This isn’t just about beauty': BINI hands-on with 1st-ever makeup line

The group’s debut cosmetic line features five products curated and tested by BINI themselves.

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI is venturing into the world of beauty with the upcoming launch of BINI Cosmetics, their own first-ever makeup line featuring a range of products the group curated to reflect their style and connection with fans.

The collection includes five products: Eye Candy, a quad eyeshadow palette; Cherry Blush, a multi-use tint for the eyes, cheeks, and lips; Lip Jelly, a tinted lip oil; Cloud Lash, a 2-in-1 mascara; and Pout Pop, a lip plumping tint.

The group said they were hands-on in developing the line — from shade selection to packaging — ensuring it suits different skin types and would truly feel BINI.

“We really took time to think about the shades, textures and packaging,” said Gwen, one of BINI’s members. “Even after rehearsals, we’d squeeze in product testing and swatching. We wanted to be hands-on and make sure the quality is something we can proudly share with you.”

“This isn’t just about beauty — it’s about expression, confidence and love,” the group said.

The announcement was made during their "Here With You" fan homecoming show held at the MOA Arena on June 29, where a pop-up booth featuring the collection was also set up. BINI shared that pre-order details for the line will be announced soon.

