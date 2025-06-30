BINI reunites with Filipino fans after 15-city world tour

The Here With You fan meet, held June 29 at the MOA Arena, is BINI’s first major Manila appearance following the BINIverse world tour | Philstar.com/Jap Tobias

MANILA, Philippines — After wrapping up 15 shows across the globe, P-pop girl group BINI reunited with Filipino fans during their "Here With You" homecoming fan meet, held at the MOA Arena on June 29.

BINI made a grand entrance at the jampacked arena aboard a bus prop, waving to fans as they officially returned home. This marked their first major Manila appearance following the "BINIverse" world tour, which kicked off in February in Bulacan and brought them to fans in Canada, United Kingdom, United States, and the Middle East.

The show served as both a celebration of the group’s journey and a heartfelt thank-you to their fandom, known as Blooms. It also featured the group’s first live Philippine performance of their latest tracks — “Shagidi,” “Zero Pressure,” and “Out of My Head” — this time with the energy of a hometown crowd.

BINIverse world tour highlights



The girl group shared stories and highlights from their 15-city world tour, recounting the places they visited and the warmth of both Filipino and international fans.

Many of the shows drew sold-out crowds, and for BINI, one of the most surreal moments was meeting non-Filipino fans who knew and sang their songs — proof that their music had crossed borders.

BINI member Colet Vergara noted San Francisco as one of their top shows during the tour: “Grabe 'yung crowd doon, as in nagwawala sila. And of course, grateful po kami kasi andoon po lahat ng bosses. Kumpleto po sila doon. Sobrang saya nung San Fracisco talaga,”

(“The crowd there was insane—they really went wild,” she said. “And of course, we were super grateful because all our bosses were there. Everyone was complete. San Francisco was just so much fun.”)

In a moment during the show, Maloi Ricalde reflected on their last stop abroad, “For our last stop, we gave it our all. We really wanted to end the world tour with a bang,” she said.

“Super naging emotional kami kasi parang andaming nangyari bago kami umalis ng Pilipinas — andaming uncertainities, hindi namin alam kung may manonood ba talaga sa tour namin kasi US Tour, its a big deal. Parang suntok sa buwan ang pag-tour namin,” Maloi recalled.

(“We became so emotional, because so much had happened before we even left the Philippines. There were so many uncertainties. We didn’t know if anyone would even come to our shows — especially since it was a U.S. tour. That’s a big deal. Honestly, it felt like a shot in the dark.)

"And also, siyempre andaming issues and everything, parang patong-patong talaga, sobrang grateful kami na andaming Blooms na nag-stay for us. Thank you so much Blooms, she said.

(Also, there were issues and everything. It felt like everything was piling up. But despite all that, so many Blooms stayed with us and we are very grateful. Thank you so much, Blooms,” she said.)

To mark the occasion, BINI also gave out to lucky attendees some pasalubong (souvenir gifts) they brought home from each of the 15 cities they visited. Additionally, they also handed over P362,000 donation to the ABS-CBN Foundation raised from their BINI merch sales.

The show concluded with a performance of “Here With You,” where the members walked through the crowd while fans held up “Welcome Home, BINI” banners.

BINI’s next era?

During the event, Jhoanna Robles, the group’s leader, announced that BINI will be on rest for the month of July. However, she assured fans that the group has prepared plenty of content and surprises to keep Blooms engaged while they take a break.

The event also featured surprise announcements, including the launch of BINI Cosmetics — their first-ever beauty line, featuring a range of products developed and curated by the members themselves.

