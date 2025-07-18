'Best is yet to come': Daddy A pens message to reunited IV of Spades

BOHOL, Philippines — Veteran singer Allan "Daddy A" Silonga wrote a heartfelt letter to rock band IV of Spades, which he helped form, following the act's reunion and recent release "Aura."

On his Facebook account, Daddy A addressed his open letter to band members Badjao de Castro, Zild Benitez, Unique Salonga, and his son Blaster as he tearfully recounted how the band's humble beginnings.

"I was your founder, your driver, your tech, your roadie, your manager… even your father figure. Wearing all those hats never felt like a burden, because my belief in you was unwavering," Daddy A wrote.

Daddy A noted that millions of fans watched each member transform "from passionate boys chasing a dream to gifted superstars" through numerous hardship.

"I held onto the hope that one day, you would find your way back to each other — and that day finally came," the veteran singer said, expressing his gratitude to have been able to mentor the four. "No one — not time, not challenges — can stop what's meant for you."

The singer, who is currently suffering from kidney failure and heart problems, reiterated his pride seeing IV of Spades back together including Unique who departed the group in 2018, two years before the band went on an indefinite hiatus.

"No one could be prouder than I am. I've watched you grow from boys into men, achieving so much over these past 11 years. And I still believe the best is yet to come," Daddy A said, closing his letter with a prayer for the band.

The letter was accompanied of the four members in their youth and a screenshot from the "Aura" music video.

Daddy A also shared on his account a number of milestones that "Aura" achieved upon its release on Spotify in the Philippines:

First OPM song to debut in the Top 5 local chart since Ben&Ben's 2020 track "Di Ka Sayang"

Biggest streaming debut for an OPM song on the local chart with 610,000 streams, surpassing BINI's "Cherry on Top"

IV of Spades' first Top 10 entry on the local Top Artists chart

IV of Spades rose to fame with early hits "Ilaw sa Daan," "Hey Barbara," "Where Have You Been My Disco?," and "Mundo," arguably still the act's biggest song.

After Unique's departure, the band released its first album "ClapClapClap," which carried the singles "In My Prison," "Bata, Dahan-Dahan," "Take That Man," "Bawat Kaluluwa," and "Come Inside of My Heart."

The band followed it up with "Nagbabalik," featuring Rico Blanco, "Ang Pinagmulan," and "Sariling Multo (Sa Panaginip)" before going on its indefinite hiatus.

