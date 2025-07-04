Apparel company eyes Metro Manila's biggest drone show in July

The celebration promises a dazzling aerial display powered by DreamSky Entertainment Inc., the country’s leading drone show provider.

MANILA, Philippines — Global apparel brand New Era is set to light up the skies of Metro Manila with a drone show on July 12 to mark its 10th year in the Philippines.

On its official Facebook account, New Era Cap Philippines teased on what going to happen at the SM Mall of Asia.

"10 years on the ground. Now we're taking it to the sky," it captioned the post. "Catch the biggest drone show in Metro Manila as we celebrate a decade of New Era Philippines."

"You've never seen the cap fly like this," the brand added.

Two major showtimes are scheduled — 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. — giving the public two chances to witness the landmark celebration.

