'Nakabuo na ng album': Mika Salamanca's old videos trend online

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
July 14, 2025 | 9:07am
Mika Salamanca
Jan Enriquez via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Talent manager Jan Enriquez revealed the heartwarming story behind the trending videos of a young Mika Salamanca singing Filipino hit songs. 

Mika's old videos have been trending on different social media sites since she won "Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition" with Brent Manalo. 

A young Mika can be seen singing to songs, such as Aegis' "Luha" and Sarah Geronimo's "Forever's Not Enough." 

Enriquez, Mika's co-manager from Aguila Entertainment, shared an anecdote about the videos on Facebook. 

"So I asked Mika san galing 'yung viral videos n'ya nung bata siya bilang all over my timeline ano. Apparently, galing pala ito sa YT (YouTube) or socmed ni Nanay Bambie (Mika's mom) and the reason why may ganung videos e sine-send nila para kay Nanay," Jan said. 

"During that time kasi abroad na si Nanay at nasa Pilipinas sina Mika. So para 'di mangulila si Nanay e pinapadalhan lagi nila ng videos para maaliw at mapangiti ito," he added. 

"Kaya naman pala todo perform 'tong big winner natin o! Cuuuute story! Grabe, this girl puts so much heart in everything she does. Bless your good heart our dear Mika," Jan said. 

Mika donated her entire P1-million prize money from “Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition”  to an orphanage. 

Mika’s good deed was confirmed by her talent agency, Sparkle.  

“After donating her entire P1 million prize to ‘Duyan ni Maria’ orphanage, ‘Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Collab Edition’ Big Winner Mika Salamanca continued her outreach by visiting a community of elderly residents to extend her gratitude and compassion,” Sparkle wrote on its Instagram post on Saturday. 

Mika’s outreach photos shows the “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang’gre” star spending time with the elderly and paying her respects by doing the “mano” gesture with one of the elderly. 

@artlover337 kaka retrieve ng childhood videos ni Mika #mikasalamanca #fyp ? original sound - ART

