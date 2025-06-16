^

Music

Former PLUUS member JL Gaspar releases single before K-pop debut

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 3:15pm
P-pop talent and soon-to-be member of a K-pop group, JL Gaspar.
MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer JL Gaspar, former member of P-pop group PLUUS, released his newest single "Alon." 

The pop track serves as both a heartfelt farewell to his time with PLUUS and a meaningful introduction to his new journey as a member of an upcoming K-pop group, a position he earned after excelling on the popular K-pop survival show "Universe League."

"Alon," recorded in 2024 while JL was still in the Philippines and before auditioning for "Universe League," captures the feeling of drowning in love and the painful uncertainty that often accompanies it: “Ako’y nalulunod, hindi makaahon. Sabihin mo kung ano ba talaga kasi. Ano bang meron sa’tin, na hindi mo masabi? Kailan ko malalaman, kung nalulunod ka na rin sa akin?”

JL may be entering a new chapter with the debut of his new K-pop group, but in the meantime, his single as a solo artist is released for his fans' benefit. 

Released under Universal Records, fans can start streaming “Alon” on all major streaming platforms starting June 6, and watch out for its music video coming out soon.

BINI docuseries final chapter highlights P-pop group's international popularity

K-POP

KPOP

OPM

P-POP

PINOY POP
