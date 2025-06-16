^

Music

BINI docuseries final chapter highlights P-pop group's international popularity

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 16, 2025 | 11:23am
BINI docuseries final chapter highlights P-pop group's international popularity
BINI takes time off through sight-seeing in London while on their 'Grand BINIverse' world tour.
MANILA, Philippines — The story of the “Nation’s Girl Group” BINI comes full circle as iWant Originals and ABS-CBN News Documentaries unveiled the final chapter of the BINI docuseries.

“BINI Chapter 3: Hanggang Dulo,” premiered last June 12 on iWant, is the third and concluding chapter of the trilogy that captures the P-pop group's breakthrough on the global stage. It chronicles how the P-pop sensation pursues its international dreams while holding on to the lessons, values, and bond they have built together.

Shot in 2024, “BINI Chapter 3: Hanggang Dulo” offers fans an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at BINI’s rise beyond Philippine shores, featuring never-before-seen footage from their “BINIverse” world tour in the United States and Canada, as well as their triumphant homecoming concert at the Araneta Coliseum.

The documentary highlights the personal journeys of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, and follows the success of the first two chapters, “Born to Win” and “Here with You,” both currently available on iWant.

It is directed by filmmaker Jet Leyco and written by ABS-CBN chief of reporters Jeff Canoy.

Notably, the “Chapter 1: Born to Win” earned a finalist certificate at the 2025 New York Festivals TV & Film Awards in the Biography and Profiles category last May, further affirming the group’s cultural impact among Filipinos and audiences worldwide.

