Jennylyn Mercado thanks Dennis Trillo's patience, sacrifices for their family

Developmental and behavioral pediatrician Dr. Josie Eusebio and Dr. Jose Rodolfo Dimaano, Jr., Nutrition Medical Director for Pacific Asia at Abbott, led the discussion at the “Raising Fast Learners: Unlocking Milestones in Year 3 and Beyond” event held at ActiveFun BGC. The event focused on how cognition-based play, brain-building nutrition, and purposeful parenting can work together to support early childhood development. Also present were Similac GainSchool ambassadors Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo, who participated in the workshop activities and shared their parenting experiences alongside their daughter, Dylan.

MANILA, Philippines — Dennis Trillo believes that fatherhood is an essential experience for men as he has undergone it and passed with flying colors according to his wife, actress Jennylyn Mercado.

The celebrity couple took time out with their third child and firstborn daughter Dylan to attend the Similac and Abbott’s “Raising Fast Learners: Unlocking Milestones in Year 3 and Beyond” workshop held recently in Active Fun, Taguig.

Dennis and Jennylyn were proud parents as they witnessed how their three-year-old daughter was easily completing her tasks, including building animal shapes out of Lego blocks and recognizing shapes and patterns.

Both parents acknowledged that though shy, Dylan was a fast learner. These can be because the couple was hands-on with her, with Jennylyn opting to go back to filming just a year before when Dylan turned two last year.

“Wala kaming yaya kasi. Kami lang talaga. Ganon kami ka hands-on. Humingi ng break sa GMA para lang maalagaan si Dylan,” Jennylyn told reporters at the intimate interview after the workshop.

The actress also bared how her reel-and-real screen partner, with whom she is reunited on TV via the upcoming cop drama “Sanggang Dikit FR,” have been the pillar of their family.

Jennylyn credits it to Dennis’ patience, the glue that holds their family of five together. Apart from Dylan, they are also co-parenting their respective children from their exes.

Alex Jazz, Jennylyn’s son with actor Patrick Garcia, and Calix, Dennis’ son with beauty queen Carlene Aguilar, are also staying with them.

“Gusto kong magpasalamat sa kanya dahil grabe po… Kung hindi nila alam, grabe ‘yung patience nitong taong ito [Dennis]. Maraming salamat sa pagmamahal at pagsu-suporta. Alam kong marami siyang sacrifices para sa amin so na-appreciate namin lahat ‘;yun. Nandito kami para sa kanya,” Jennylyn said.

Dennis, meanwhile, said that being a father has been rewarding for him.

“Isang napakagandang experience na tingin ko… Alam ko ‘yung ibang tao, ayaw magka-anak pero napaka-importante para sa akin, nakaka-pagbago ng persona, nakaka-pagpabago ng principles mo sa buhay.

“Napapahalagahan mo ‘yung mga obligasyon mo, responsibilities mo. Sa tingin ko, napaka-essential na maranasan ng bawat lalake. Ewan ko, ganon kasi ang nangyari sa akin. So siguro, gusto ko lang i-share ‘yung experience ko,” Dennis said.

After Father’s Day, Dennis and Jennylyn will be flying to Europe to shoot scenes for their reunion show.

“Sanggang DikitFR” will premiere on GMA-7 on June 23.

