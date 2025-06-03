Juan Karlos gives â€˜Buwanâ€™ fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch

Juan Karlos gives ‘Buwan’ fresh spin at Converse new shoe launch

During the event, Juan Karlos (right) wore Converse shoes particularly the Chuck Taylor All Star Double Stack (left), a bold new take on the classic that reimagines the signature Chuck for a new generation.

MANILA, Philippines — Actor and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) sensation Juan Karlos recently premiered the music video of his new track, “Time Machine,” as well as performed a novel take on his hit song “Buwan,” during the launch of Double Stack, the new silhouette by shoe and lifestyle brand Converse.

At the intimate concert in Nokal Manila in Makati City, Juan Karlos treated attendees to a live performance featuring a selection of his fan-favorite hits, including "Kunwari" and "Ere."

The actor was picked as brand ambassador, Converse said in a statement, for his fearless voice and authenticity.

“He embodies the spirit of a new generation. His raw energy and unique perspective made him the perfect figure to champion a message of self-expression and individuality,” the brand continued.

During the event, Juan Karlos and other bands that performed that night, Sunkissed Lola, Kreme Soda, and Allen & Elle, wore Converse shoes particularly the Chuck Taylor All Star Double Stack, a bold new take on the classic that reimagines the signature Chuck for a new generation. The sneaker is also equipped with a CX foam sock liner for extra cushioning and a rubber outsole with traction lugs for stability across terrains.

Through its global campaign, “Love, Chuck,” the legacy shoe brand goes all out in chronicling its longstanding history as both a symbol of nonconformity and a badge that speaks to something more important: a sense of community, of shared values, and of human experience.

This year, “Love, Chuck” extends its reach in the Philippines with its adaptation of the campaign’s message, inspiring creators and visionaries to overcome the fear of failure and pursue what they love with authenticity and confidence.