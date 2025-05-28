BINI launches online variety show 'BINIversus'

The P-pop girl group is composed of Jhoanna, Aiah, Colet, Gwen, Mikha, Maloi, Stacey and Sheena.

MANILA, Philippines — The “Nation's Girl Group” BINI treats fans with their first variety show “BINIversus,” featuring unscripted moments.

Blooms who love the playful and viral banter of the girls known as the “BINI core,” can take the experience to an entirely new level as Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena become both game masters and challengers of various friendly competitions that showcase their bond and one-of-a-kind personalities.

Each episode that drops on Wednesdays will feature each of their interests that revolve around beauty, comedy, travel, and more.

Fans can also catch exclusive bloopers and never-before-seen candid moments of the variety show in "BINIversus Chaos: Unreleased Scenes" by becoming a Super Kapamilya member on the ABS-CBN Entertainment YouTube channel. New episodes drop every Friday starting May 30.

The group is currently on tour for their “BINIverse World Tour.”

“BINIversus” will be streaming worldwide for free on the official YouTube channel of BINI beginning today, May 28, at 8 p.m.

