'Doctor Stranger' actor Choi Jung Woo dies at 68

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 28, 2025 | 12:24pm
MANILA, Philippines — South Korean actor Choi Jung-woo has passed away. He was 68. 

The cause of his death has not yet been determined, according to a Soompi report. 

His agency Bless Ent confirmed his death on Monday, May 27.

Choi was born in 1957. He made his debut as a stage actor in 1975 and went on to build a career on stage. 

Choi is known globally as a character actor in some of the most popular Korean dramas, starred in by Korean superstars. 

His acting credit includes “Shining Inheritance,” “City Hunter,” “Doctor Stranger,” “Legend of the Blue Sea,” “The Tale of Lady Ok,” and “Master’s Sun.” 

His funeral will be held at the Gimpo Woori Hospital Funeral Home, with the procession scheduled for May 29.

