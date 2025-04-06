Ely Buendia says bandmate Marcus Adoro to step away from Erasherheads project

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia on Sunday, April 6, said that lead guitarist Marcus Adoro will be stepping away from participating in the band’s project.

The Eraserheads frontman did not specify the nature of the allegations against his bandmate. Adoro has been mired in abuse allegations in the past.

“We acknowledge the recent allegations that have surfaced online. As proponents of justice, we unequivocally condemn all criminal acts and stand against abuse of any form. Above all, we seek the truth,” Ely wrote on his social media accounts on Sunday.

He said that Marcus is addressing the allegations and, as such, will not take part in their activities.

Eraserheads is set to hold the 'Eraserheads: Electric Fun Music Festival' in Parañaque City on May 31, with the participation of fellow OPM acts, including Itchyworms, Dong Abay, and Basti Artadi.

“As Marcus makes time to address the matter at hand, he will be stepping back from the upcoming projet. We move forward with humility and deep respect for the truth and social responsibility,” Ely said.

Last month, Ely announced that their band is "here to stay" following the release of their still showing documentary, "Eraserheads: Combo on the Run."