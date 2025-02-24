Eraserheads to perform, surprise fans on random cinema visit during 'Combo On The Run' screening

Formed in 1989, Eraserheads is composed of members Buddy Zabala, Raimund Marasigan, Ely Buendia and Marcus Adoro. They disbanded in the early 2000s and had their first reunion concert in 2008. The band once again reunited for their ‘Huling El Bimbo’ global tour.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) icon Eraserheads will visit an unsuspecting cinema and perform during the weekend theatrical run of the highly anticipated documentary "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run."

During the recent press conference, producer and filmmaker Maria Diane Ventura shared that the exact location and time of the surprise performance will remain a mystery.

“It’s a lottery, after all,” she said.

“The thrill lies in the unpredictability: it could take place at any theater, at any moment, and not even I have the slightest clue. What we can promise, however, is that these lucky ticket holders will have the rare opportunity to see the Eraserheads in such an intimate setting. It’s a unique, once-in-a-lifetime experience,” she added.

Ventura further explained that the pop-up performance aims to reignite the magic of movie-going at a time when streaming has overtaken traditional movie-watching.

“I think some movies are meant to be experienced in the cinema," shared Ventura. “And I feel 'Combo on the Run' is one of those films. It’s in Dolby Atmos, a technology that lets the fans hear the Eraserheads’ music in a way they’ve never had,” she said.

“Imagine having the band playing right after just watching their film. That would definitely heighten the audio-visual film experience. I’m excited for the lucky viewers that get to have that chance for such an immersive treat for the senses,” she added.

The band’s idea for a pop-up performance was born from their desire to connect with fans in a fresh and unique way.

“This is entirely their concept, and it’s original, fresh, and unprecedented. There’s really nothing like it out there. It’s an extraordinary way for fans to experience the band’s story and music in a new, exciting context,” she said.

"Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" provides an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert in 2022, set against a backdrop of political division and post-pandemic uncertainty. Featuring rare footage and never-before-seen interviews, the documentary offers a deep dive into the band’s history, struggles, and triumphs. With its compelling narrative and intimate portrayal of the band, "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" is already being hailed as one of 2025’s most important films by both film critics and pop culture pundits.

Ventura described the film as a careful and balanced depiction of the band’s complexity.

“I don’t want to give too much away. Suffice it to say, the film will speak for itself,” she said.

Despite the scrutiny the band members have faced over the years, Ventura remains committed to presenting an honest portrayal. According to her, the film aims to present a candid and honest portrayal of their story.

“What the fans can expect is that nothing is swept under the rug. Everything is explored. This is a documentary, and I’m honoring the truth. My priority is the story. It’s anyway the only way I can truly honor the trust given to me in sharing themselves. I’m not one to pander to anyone’s approval. I’m here to seek the truth and bring to light things unsaid,” she said.

The filmmaker emphasized that the film is ultimately about growth, redemption, and self-reflection. “I have no doubt about the legacy of the band. Objectively, they are the best musicians in the country; they changed the game. They’re the only artists I know whose work is able to transcend differences and capture such a diverse audience. Their legacy is undeniable. Their untold story, on the other hand, and their fascinating, intriguing dynamic, personalities and humanity are what this film really is about. The highs and the lows, the triumphs and mistakes, I think this is what would really resonate with the audience. We can all relate to being human.”

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is produced by Dvent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be the first Philippine documentary to be screened in Dolby Atmos.

The documentary will be screening nationwide for a limited time, from March 21 to 23.

RELATED: Eraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma — Ely Buendia