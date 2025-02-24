^

Entertainment

'I cried': Why Ely Buendia turned emotional upon watching 'Eraserheads' movie

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 24, 2025 | 12:40pm
'I cried': Why Ely Buendia turned emotional upon watching 'Eraserheads' movie
Ely Buendia at the 'Roar as One' concert
AIA

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia revealed that he turned emotional after watching their band's highly-anticipated documentary "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run."

During the recent press conference, Ely said that they were interviewed separately so it's his first time to know what fellow band members Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala said about him. 

“I don’t want to admit that I cried. There were rumblings of crying because siyempre I only know what I said, we weren’t interviewed together. As a matter of fact, I just realized that that was the first time that I heard these thoughts from the other guys," Ely said.  

"The way Diane (Ventura) weaved all the elements together really moved me because it’s one thing to present facts and wanting to present opinions but I guess the challenge of a documentary is having a through line is what they call it. And that’s hard," he added. 

Ely said that the documentary is so authentic. 

"I guess it was me appreciating the fact na there was an art to the whole thing and it’s not just talking heads. It took me on a journey and even for someone that was actually in that situation, it was still a surprise for me," he said.  

"So I guess I really loved the movie and honesty of the other guys and the way it unflinchingly offered up the truth. Because that’s one thing I hold dear, whether in my music or my personal life, it’s to be authentic and this is as authentic as the Eraserheads can get,” he added. 

Featuring rare footage and never-before-seen interviews, the documentary offers a deep dive into the band’s history, struggles, and triumphs. With its compelling narrative and intimate portrayal of the band, "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" is already being hailed as one of 2025’s most important films by both film critics and pop culture pundits.

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is produced by Dvent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be the first Philippine documentary to be screened in Dolby Atmos.

The documentary will be screening nationwide for a limited time, from March 21 to 23.

RELATEDEraserheads' 'Spoliarium' not linked to TVJ, Pepsi Paloma — Ely Buendia

ELY BUENDIA

ERASERHEADS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Blackman couple split, to co-parent kids

Blackman couple split, to co-parent kids

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Jeraldine Blackman was in tears inside a car while telling their fans that she and Josh have decided to part ways. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;No boyfriend, no fianc&eacute;&rsquo;: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

‘No boyfriend, no fiancé’: Kris Aquino reveals she is single again

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 20 hours ago
Kris Aquino said she is single again as she revealed her continuing battle with her autoimmune diseases. 
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Where Stars Are Born&rsquo;: Showbiz, sports figures join Subic triathlon event

‘Where Stars Are Born’: Showbiz, sports figures join Subic triathlon event

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 14 hours ago
Showbiz and music personalities are set to participate in a triathlon event on March 9 in Subic Bay.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kaloy Tingcungco jumpstarts recording career with Infatuation

Kaloy Tingcungco jumpstarts recording career with Infatuation

By Jerry Donato | 14 hours ago
“Hopefully, it will help them navigate what they’re going through at the time they’re listening to it, (especially)...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lalisa in our area: A lavish night with &lsquo;The White Lotus&rsquo; stars in Bangkok

Lalisa in our area: A lavish night with ‘The White Lotus’ stars in Bangkok

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
What is an extravaganza?
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness

Baron Geisler released from jail after detained for hours due to drunkenness

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
"Incognito" actor Baron Geisler was detained for several hours after authorities arrested him in Mandaue City, Cebu due to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Friends share unforgettable experiences and memories with culinary icon Gaita For&eacute;s

Friends share unforgettable experiences and memories with culinary icon Gaita Forés

By Pat-P Daza | 14 hours ago
Last Feb. 11, many Filipinos were shocked to learn of the sudden passing of Margarita “Gaita” Forés when...
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2025: What is Brutalism? And why do architects hate 'The Brutalist'?

Oscars 2025: What is Brutalism? And why do architects hate 'The Brutalist'?

By Andrew Marszal | 21 hours ago
The film has drawn scorn from design experts, who accuse it of glaring errors, and question whether its main character is...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ian Veneracion, Kim Atienza raise awareness on viral infection Shingles

Ian Veneracion, Kim Atienza raise awareness on viral infection Shingles

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 21 hours ago
Even after recovering from Chickenpox, the virus remains dormant in the body and can reactivate later in life as Shingles,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with