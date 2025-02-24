'I cried': Why Ely Buendia turned emotional upon watching 'Eraserheads' movie

MANILA, Philippines — Eraserheads frontman Ely Buendia revealed that he turned emotional after watching their band's highly-anticipated documentary "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run."

During the recent press conference, Ely said that they were interviewed separately so it's his first time to know what fellow band members Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala said about him.

“I don’t want to admit that I cried. There were rumblings of crying because siyempre I only know what I said, we weren’t interviewed together. As a matter of fact, I just realized that that was the first time that I heard these thoughts from the other guys," Ely said.

"The way Diane (Ventura) weaved all the elements together really moved me because it’s one thing to present facts and wanting to present opinions but I guess the challenge of a documentary is having a through line is what they call it. And that’s hard," he added.

Ely said that the documentary is so authentic.

"I guess it was me appreciating the fact na there was an art to the whole thing and it’s not just talking heads. It took me on a journey and even for someone that was actually in that situation, it was still a surprise for me," he said.

"So I guess I really loved the movie and honesty of the other guys and the way it unflinchingly offered up the truth. Because that’s one thing I hold dear, whether in my music or my personal life, it’s to be authentic and this is as authentic as the Eraserheads can get,” he added.

Featuring rare footage and never-before-seen interviews, the documentary offers a deep dive into the band’s history, struggles, and triumphs. With its compelling narrative and intimate portrayal of the band, "Eraserheads: Combo On The Run" is already being hailed as one of 2025’s most important films by both film critics and pop culture pundits.

“Eraserheads: Combo On The Run” is produced by Dvent Pictures and WEU and distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures. It will be the first Philippine documentary to be screened in Dolby Atmos.

The documentary will be screening nationwide for a limited time, from March 21 to 23.

