Bituin Escalante to celebrate 25th anniversary in showbiz with solo concert

When asked whether she feels disappointed about ‘Isang Himala's’ box- office results and limited screenings, seasoned thespian Bituin Escalante, who plays the character Aling Saling in the movie musical, admitted she approaches such matters realistically.

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) singer Bituin Escalante will celebrate her 25th anniversary in show business with a major concert on May 10 in Samsung Performing Arts Theater.

At a recent intimate interview with the media including Philstar.com, Bituin said her grand concert will celebrate her being a singer, stage actress and film actress.

“The concert celebrates OPM in theater and in film, and I feel like I’m the right storyteller for that because I have the musical theater life and on film. Most of the movies I’ve worked on, they were all musical roles for me. I feel like I can tell a story. I have the right to put this into a whole concept for my 25th anniversary,” she said.

“It’s really a celebration of theater and film. There’s young blood joining. Ang musical director ay si Krina Cayabyab (Ryan Cayabyab’s daughter),” she added.

Bituin said that she's facing 2025 with a lot of optimism.

“I survived it. We lost so many people. I went to the States with my children for the first time. That was a great bonding moment. Before that, I did ‘Pingkian.’ It’s consistently among the top 10 musicals," she said.

"I’m proud of that work. My yearender, equally billed for New Year’s Eve with Martin Nievera and Lea Salonga, I’m proud of that. And, of course, ‘Himala’ is the highlight,” she added.

