^

Music

Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I’m Okay'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 10, 2025 | 11:44am
Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'Iâm Okay'
Moira Dela Torre
Moira Dela Torre via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released her new album, “I’m Okay,” to the delight of her fans.

After two and a half years of meticulous work, this project marks Moira’s long-awaited return to the music scene.

Featuring 12 tracks — eight in English and four in Tagalog — the album showcases a rich tapestry of emotions, highlighting themes of resilience and self-discovery.

The album’s title track, “I’m Okay,” speaks to the struggle of pushing through tough times, something almost everyone can relate to. It’s a heartfelt reminder that even in life’s hardest moments, we’re never truly alone, because connections can be found or made through shared challenges.

To celebrate the release of “I’m Okay,” fans were greeted with an innovative campaign that will bring her music to the silver screen — a cinematic trailer for the album before the start of select films during the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). These trailers were played in select movie theaters across the metro, including Glorietta 4, Market Market and TriNoma.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Moira (@moiradelatorre)

Running from December 25 to 31, the trailer offered a powerful glimpse into the album’s emotional depth. It also marked the first time a Filipino artist’s work is promoted in this unique manner. It reimagined how fans experience music, transforming movie theaters into immersive spaces for both sound and storytelling.

Described by Moira as a labor of love, “I’m Okay” was inspired by seasons of unexpected turns and profound reflections. Each of the 12 tracks delivers an authentic and heartfelt journey.

The album offers listeners an intimate experience, exploring themes of emotional reckoning, growth, and healing through tracks like “Under The Bathroom Sink,” “Ghosts,” “Bandaid,” and “Dinggin.”

This highlights Moira’s prowess of crafting melodies or songs that resonates with Filipinos, with fans valuing the genuine connection she fosters through her songwriting. The “I’m Okay” trailer is as evocative as the album itself, crafted with the same meticulous care.

The title track “I’m Okay” is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

RELATEDMoira Dela Torre is 1st Filipino soloist to hit 2 billion Spotify streams

MOIRA DELA TORRE
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SB19&rsquo;s Justin de Dios, Hori7on member Kyler Chua enter 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2024
11 days ago

SB19’s Justin de Dios, Hori7on member Kyler Chua enter 100 Most Handsome Faces of 2024

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Pop idols Justin de Dios and Kyler Chua are the two Filipinos who made this year’s list of 100 Most Handsome Faces...
Music
fbtw
Spongecola, Yeng Constantino to lead Bridgetowne New Year's Eve celebration
11 days ago

Spongecola, Yeng Constantino to lead Bridgetowne New Year's Eve celebration

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) artists Spongecola, Yeng Constantino, Janine Berdin, and Orange & Lemons will lead the New Year’s...
Music
fbtw
9th P-pop Music Awards set weekend show
13 days ago

9th P-pop Music Awards set weekend show

By Jan Milo Severo | 13 days ago
This year’s edition promises to raise the bar with its scale and variety of performances, bigger production, and...
Music
fbtw
Singer Denise Julia airs side on issue with photographer BJ Pascual
December 25, 2024 - 4:10pm

Singer Denise Julia airs side on issue with photographer BJ Pascual

By Kathleen A. Llemit | December 25, 2024 - 4:10pm
Singer Denise Julia initially said that she will go on a social media detox but broke it early Wednesday by airing her side...
Music
fbtw
Ariana Grande releases 'Santa Tell Me' live version for song's 10th anniversary
December 24, 2024 - 2:55pm

Ariana Grande releases 'Santa Tell Me' live version for song's 10th anniversary

By Kristofer Purnell | December 24, 2024 - 2:55pm
Singer-actress Ariana Grande marked the tenth anniversary of her holiday track "Santa Tell Me" by releasing a live version...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with