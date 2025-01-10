Moira Dela Torre releases new album, 'I’m Okay'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Moira Dela Torre released her new album, “I’m Okay,” to the delight of her fans.

After two and a half years of meticulous work, this project marks Moira’s long-awaited return to the music scene.

Featuring 12 tracks — eight in English and four in Tagalog — the album showcases a rich tapestry of emotions, highlighting themes of resilience and self-discovery.

The album’s title track, “I’m Okay,” speaks to the struggle of pushing through tough times, something almost everyone can relate to. It’s a heartfelt reminder that even in life’s hardest moments, we’re never truly alone, because connections can be found or made through shared challenges.

To celebrate the release of “I’m Okay,” fans were greeted with an innovative campaign that will bring her music to the silver screen — a cinematic trailer for the album before the start of select films during the 2024 Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF). These trailers were played in select movie theaters across the metro, including Glorietta 4, Market Market and TriNoma.

Running from December 25 to 31, the trailer offered a powerful glimpse into the album’s emotional depth. It also marked the first time a Filipino artist’s work is promoted in this unique manner. It reimagined how fans experience music, transforming movie theaters into immersive spaces for both sound and storytelling.

Described by Moira as a labor of love, “I’m Okay” was inspired by seasons of unexpected turns and profound reflections. Each of the 12 tracks delivers an authentic and heartfelt journey.

The album offers listeners an intimate experience, exploring themes of emotional reckoning, growth, and healing through tracks like “Under The Bathroom Sink,” “Ghosts,” “Bandaid,” and “Dinggin.”

This highlights Moira’s prowess of crafting melodies or songs that resonates with Filipinos, with fans valuing the genuine connection she fosters through her songwriting. The “I’m Okay” trailer is as evocative as the album itself, crafted with the same meticulous care.

The title track “I’m Okay” is available on major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music.

