^

Sports

Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

Philstar.com
April 3, 2025 | 3:14pm
Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt
Khylem Progella of the Philippines (left) in action against China's Yu Tong.
PNVF

MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused by a dispiriting officiating blunder as China’s Yu Tong and Jiang Kaiyue beat the Alas Pilipinas duo, 14-21-15-21, on Thursday in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open in the City of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Invitational champions, coming off a straight-sets win in their opener, looked set to seize a set from the pair of Chinese six-footers when they held a 12-9 lead in the second.

But the streak was halted by an errant ball touch call against the Filipinas by a line judge on a shot that sailed long.

Progella and Pagara, who both stand 5 feet 9 inches, were stunned with the call and the crowd at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts started shouting in disbelief.

That triggered a series of errors on the Philippine side and allowed the Chinese to regain the lead, scoring eight straight points on the way to their second victory in pool play.

“It’s about momentum in beach volleyball, and it was quite disheartening right when we were getting our groove back. Our run was cut short just because of that very wrong call,” the 19-year-old Progella said.

The 20-year-old Pagara and 19-year-old Pagara, who beat Malaysia’s Ee Ling Pua and Rachael Go of Malaysia, 21-8, 21-18, march on after going 1-1 in pool play of the tournament organized by the PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also chief of the AVC.

The University of Santo Tomas pair vowed to put the loss behind them and reset as they prepare for the  Round of 16 on Thursday.

“We don’t even want to know right now who we are facing next. For now, we rest,” Pagara said.

The Philippines men’s team also suffered tough early losses on the second day of pool play, as Lerry John Francisco and Edwin Tolentino could not get past Thailand’s Surin Jongklang and Kittituch Khomkham, 14-21, 12-21, and wound up 0-2 in pool play.

Ronniel Rosales and Alex Iraya kept it close against Yosi Firnanda and Danangsyah Pribadi, getting chance to steal the second set but ultimately falling, 16-21, 20-22, to also slip to 0-2 in the 44-team, 11 nation tournament.

Iran’s Ghalehnovi Amirali anad Salemiinjehboroun Bahman romped past China’s Mao Yuan and Lui Yuan, 21-18, 21-7, while Kai Kurokawa and Ryuichi Adachi of Japan downed Lee Cheukhei and Lee Liftung, 21-14, 21-13.

Australia’s Ben Hood and Oliver Merritt squeaked past Song Jinyang and Zhang Tai, 19-21, 21-13, 16-14, while Japan’s Dylan Kurokawa and Yoshiumi Hasegawa routed Uzbekistan’s Dilshodbek Tolibaev and Azamat Daulbaev, 21-8, 21-8.

New Zealand’s John McManaway and James Sadlier defeated Hong Kong’s Kan Szehang and Wong Chun, 21-17, 21-10, while Japan’s Nassim Malki and Kosuke Fukushima overpowered Uzbekistan’s Mustafoev Golibjon and Nodirjon Alekseev, 21-8, 21-6.

ASIAN VOLLEYBALL CONFEDERATION

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

NUVALI

PNVF
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest

El Nido cliffs await world’s top divers

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan as the country’s top tourist destination hosts the opener of 16th Red Bull Cliff Diving World Series next week.
Sports
fbtw
Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

Red Bull Cliff Diving tilt set for El Nido return

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
All boats lead to the majestic island of El Nido in Palawan for the second time around as the country’s top destination...
Sports
fbtw
Men behind selection

Men behind selection

By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
The task of choosing the 10 additions to the list of 40 Greatest Players in completing the cast of 50 to celebrate the PBA’s...
Sports
fbtw
Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA&rsquo;s &lsquo;Greatest&rsquo; list

Asaytono, Fajardo, Thompson among latest additions to PBA’s ‘Greatest’ list

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
They are gold.
Sports
fbtw

Finals berths at stake today

By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
There are many ways for Petro Gazz to get to the best-of-three Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino finals.
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Jurado wills Golden Tigresses to pivotal win

Jurado wills Golden Tigresses to pivotal win

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
With their backs against the wall and with the UAAP Season 87 women’s volleyball Final Four race heating up, University...
Sports
fbtw
PGA Tour Player Blog: A winning mindset

PGA Tour Player Blog: A winning mindset

By Min Woo Lee | 1 hour ago
Min Woo Lee recounts his career breakthrough and talks about the excitement of the upcoming Masters Tournament in this b...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao bats for sports as &lsquo;tool for peace&rsquo; before UN General Assembly

Pacquiao bats for sports as ‘tool for peace’ before UN General Assembly

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Eight-time world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao is pushing for the “permanent” implementation of the Olympic truce,...
Sports
fbtw
Running for a greener future: The GCash Eco Run plants over 76,000 trees thru support of 'green heroes' and partners
brandSpace

Running for a greener future: The GCash Eco Run plants over 76,000 trees thru support of 'green heroes' and partners

2 hours ago
The time, effort and dedication needed to train for a race or marathon make crossing the finish line so rewarding for...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with