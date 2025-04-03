Officiating gaffe costs Filipinas' match vs Chinese in Nuvali Asian beach volley tilt

Khylem Progella of the Philippines (left) in action against China's Yu Tong.

MANILA, Philippines — Sofia Pagara and Khylem Progella had their sizzling run doused by a dispiriting officiating blunder as China’s Yu Tong and Jiang Kaiyue beat the Alas Pilipinas duo, 14-21-15-21, on Thursday in the Rebisco Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Beach Tour Nuvali Open in the City of Santa Rosa, Laguna.

The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Invitational champions, coming off a straight-sets win in their opener, looked set to seize a set from the pair of Chinese six-footers when they held a 12-9 lead in the second.

But the streak was halted by an errant ball touch call against the Filipinas by a line judge on a shot that sailed long.

Progella and Pagara, who both stand 5 feet 9 inches, were stunned with the call and the crowd at the world-class Nuvali Sand Courts started shouting in disbelief.

That triggered a series of errors on the Philippine side and allowed the Chinese to regain the lead, scoring eight straight points on the way to their second victory in pool play.

“It’s about momentum in beach volleyball, and it was quite disheartening right when we were getting our groove back. Our run was cut short just because of that very wrong call,” the 19-year-old Progella said.

The 20-year-old Pagara and 19-year-old Pagara, who beat Malaysia’s Ee Ling Pua and Rachael Go of Malaysia, 21-8, 21-18, march on after going 1-1 in pool play of the tournament organized by the PNVF president Ramon “Tats” Suzara, also chief of the AVC.

The University of Santo Tomas pair vowed to put the loss behind them and reset as they prepare for the Round of 16 on Thursday.

“We don’t even want to know right now who we are facing next. For now, we rest,” Pagara said.

The Philippines men’s team also suffered tough early losses on the second day of pool play, as Lerry John Francisco and Edwin Tolentino could not get past Thailand’s Surin Jongklang and Kittituch Khomkham, 14-21, 12-21, and wound up 0-2 in pool play.

Ronniel Rosales and Alex Iraya kept it close against Yosi Firnanda and Danangsyah Pribadi, getting chance to steal the second set but ultimately falling, 16-21, 20-22, to also slip to 0-2 in the 44-team, 11 nation tournament.

Iran’s Ghalehnovi Amirali anad Salemiinjehboroun Bahman romped past China’s Mao Yuan and Lui Yuan, 21-18, 21-7, while Kai Kurokawa and Ryuichi Adachi of Japan downed Lee Cheukhei and Lee Liftung, 21-14, 21-13.

Australia’s Ben Hood and Oliver Merritt squeaked past Song Jinyang and Zhang Tai, 19-21, 21-13, 16-14, while Japan’s Dylan Kurokawa and Yoshiumi Hasegawa routed Uzbekistan’s Dilshodbek Tolibaev and Azamat Daulbaev, 21-8, 21-8.

New Zealand’s John McManaway and James Sadlier defeated Hong Kong’s Kan Szehang and Wong Chun, 21-17, 21-10, while Japan’s Nassim Malki and Kosuke Fukushima overpowered Uzbekistan’s Mustafoev Golibjon and Nodirjon Alekseev, 21-8, 21-6.