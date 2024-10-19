^

Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor

Kathleen A. Llemit
October 19, 2024 | 5:25pm
Lola Amour's Angelo Mesina now a licensed doctor
Lola Amour band member Angelo Mesina. Mesina is among the 3,845 passers of the October 2024 Physician Licensure Examinations.
MANILA, Philippines — Lola Amour member Angelo Mesina is among the 3,845 new doctors in the country. 

Mesina, who plays the trumpet and guitar for the Filipino rock band, was among the board passers of the October 2024 Physician Licensure Examinations. 

His band, Lola Amour, posted its congratulatory messages for Mesina on their social media accounts. 

"Our boy made it!!! Everyone say congratulations Doc Mesina for passing the boards!" Lola Amour wrote on Instagram and Facebook. 

The post was accompanied by photos of Mesina in an all-white scrub suit and of a younger version of him accompanied by a text that revealed he had always wanted to be a doctor since he was a little boy. 

Lola Amour is known for its "Raining In Manila" hit. The band was among the featured guests at Coldplay's sold-out Manila concerts earlier this year. 

