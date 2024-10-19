South Border, Ella May Saison to serenade fans this November

MANILA, Philippines — South Border and Ella May Saison are set to perform at "Soundtrip Sessions Vol.3" to be held in The Theater at Solaire on November 9.

As the chief composer and lead vocalist of the group, Jay Durias promises that fans can expect to revel in the monumental hits of South Border like “Love of My Life,” “Kahit Kailan,” and “Habang Atin Ang Gabi,” as well as their covers.

“Uungkatin ulit ‘yung nga nasa baul, pero ang bago dito is 'yung collaboration with Ella May. First time na magkasama sa stage” Jay said.

Ella May, whose songs like “Till My Heartaches End” and “If The Feeling is Gone,” have been national heartbreak soundtracks, will showcase yet another performance like no other.

Apart from special guests, Ella May’s siblings will join her on stage.

“We will transport the fans back to the ‘80s, ‘90s and spread nostalgia all over. We will make everyone fall in love,” Ella May said.

"Soundtrip Sessions" is a concert series featuring hits of Pinoy music icons that stuck through generations, as well as timeless, heart melting classics that ceaselessly appeal to radio listeners, bar goers and all music lovers.

First in 2019 (Luke Mijares and Jinky Vidal), second in 2023 (Nyoy Volante and Juris), and now in 2024, "Soundtrip Sessions" concert series has been a go-to event for everyone who wants to lose themselves in a night of love and music.

Produced by Dragon Arc Events Management, tickets are available at Ticketworld or message Dragon Arc Events Management on Facebook.

