BINI, SB19, Juan Karlos among nominees at returning Myx Music Awards
MANILA, Philippines — The Myx Music Awards is coming back after two years with P-pop groups BINI and SB19 leading the 2024 nominations.
The awards ceremony hosted by Myx was held annually since 2006, though the 2020 and 2021 editions were held virtually. In the two years since its last edition, Myx help organized the Awit Awards.
Both BINI and SB19 are nominated for the top prize, Artist of the Year, with Juan Karlos Labajo, Lola Amour, and Maki.
The two groups are also going head-to-head in Music Video of the Year, alongside Maki's "Dilaw," Denise Julia and P-Lo's "B.A.D.," and SB19 member Justin's "Surreal," which the singer co-directed.
Related: BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant
Coincidentally, the nominated music videos for BINI's "Cherry on Top" and SB19's "Moonlight" with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong were both directed by Kerbs Balagtas.
BINI's other nominations are "Salamin, Salamin" for Pop Video of the Year, also directed by Balagtas, and "Pantropiko" for Song of the Year.
"Surreal" is also nominated for Mellow Video of the Year, while Justin earned another nod for Rock Video of the Year for co-directing Cup of Joe's "Misteryoso." His fellow SB19 member, Ken or Felip, is nominated in the latter category for "Fake Faces."
Remaining SB19 members also got their own nominations: Stell's "Room" for Pop Video of the Year (another Balagtas direction), Pablo's "Determinado" with Josue for Collaboration of the Year, and Josh's "Yoka Na" with Al James for R&B Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.
Related: Whisky brand partners with OPM indie artists for music shows
Here is the full list of nominees:
Artist of the Year
BINI
Lola Amour
Juan Karlos
Maki
SB19
Song of the Year
"Dilaw" by Maki
"Ere" by Juan Karlos
"Pantropiko" by BINI
"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R
Collaboration of the Year
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo
"Determinado" by Pablo x Josue
"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R
"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James
Music Video of the Year
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King
"Cherry on Top" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas
"Dilaw" by Maki, directed by Jaydee Alberto and Maki
"Moonlight" by SB19, Ian Asher, and Terry Zhong, directed by Kerbs Balagtas
"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña
Breakout Solo Artist of the Year
Demi
Denise Julia
Dionela
Hev Abi
Maki
Breakout Group of the Year
Cup of Joe
Dilaw
Playertwo
Sugarcane
Sunkissed Lola
Pop Video of the Year
"Dayang" by Alamat, directed by Kerbs Balagtas
"Patintero" by BGYO, directed by Karlo Calingao
"Room" by Stell, directed by Kerbs Balagtas
"Salamin, Salamin" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas
"Tsada Mahigugma" by Maymay Entrata, directed by Carl Tejada
R&B Video of the Year
"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King
"Marikit sa Dilim" by Juan and Kyle feat. Jawz, directed by Louie Ong
"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi, directed by Jonas Ibanez
"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R, directed by Dionela, Tristan Ortega, and Raven Sta. Ana
"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James, directed By Kerbs Balagtas and Josh Cullen
Rock Video of the Year
"Ere" by Juan Karlos, directed by Raliug
"Fake Faces" by FELIP, directed by John Karlo Calingao
"Misteryoso" by Cup of Joe, directed by Justin De Dios and Jay-Ar Villarojas
"Orasa" by Dilaw, directed by Raliug
"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour, directed by Marius Talampas
Mellow Video of the Year
"Iyo" by Darren Espanto, directed by Niq Ablao
"Palagi" by TJ Monterde, directed by Dan Villegas
"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña
"Turn Back Time" by Zack Tabudlo feat. Violette Wautier, directed by Prach Rojanasinwilai
"Walang Hanggan" by Alamat, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana
Hip-hop Video of the Year
"Alam Mo Ba Girl" by Hev Abi, directed by Tokseen
"Atin-Atin Lang" by Al James feat. Flow G, directed by Y. Stacey and Naki
"Burgis" by Flow G and Hev Abi, directed by Titus Cee and Jon Gutierrez
"Get Low" by O Side Mafia x BRGR, directed by Macdave Edosma
"We Made It" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G, directed by Louie Ong
Global Video of the Year
"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter
"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
"Rockstar" by Lisa
"Water" by Tyla
"We Can’t Be Friends" by Ariana Grande
RELATED: Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October
- Latest