BINI, SB19, Juan Karlos among nominees at returning Myx Music Awards

MANILA, Philippines — The Myx Music Awards is coming back after two years with P-pop groups BINI and SB19 leading the 2024 nominations.

The awards ceremony hosted by Myx was held annually since 2006, though the 2020 and 2021 editions were held virtually. In the two years since its last edition, Myx help organized the Awit Awards.

Both BINI and SB19 are nominated for the top prize, Artist of the Year, with Juan Karlos Labajo, Lola Amour, and Maki.

The two groups are also going head-to-head in Music Video of the Year, alongside Maki's "Dilaw," Denise Julia and P-Lo's "B.A.D.," and SB19 member Justin's "Surreal," which the singer co-directed.

Related: BINI’s 'Born To Win' docuseries set to premiere for free on iWant

Coincidentally, the nominated music videos for BINI's "Cherry on Top" and SB19's "Moonlight" with Ian Asher and Terry Zhong were both directed by Kerbs Balagtas.

BINI's other nominations are "Salamin, Salamin" for Pop Video of the Year, also directed by Balagtas, and "Pantropiko" for Song of the Year.

"Surreal" is also nominated for Mellow Video of the Year, while Justin earned another nod for Rock Video of the Year for co-directing Cup of Joe's "Misteryoso." His fellow SB19 member, Ken or Felip, is nominated in the latter category for "Fake Faces."

Remaining SB19 members also got their own nominations: Stell's "Room" for Pop Video of the Year (another Balagtas direction), Pablo's "Determinado" with Josue for Collaboration of the Year, and Josh's "Yoka Na" with Al James for R&B Video of the Year and Collaboration of the Year.

Related: Whisky brand partners with OPM indie artists for music shows

Here is the full list of nominees:

Artist of the Year

BINI

Lola Amour

Juan Karlos

Maki

SB19

Song of the Year

"Dilaw" by Maki

"Ere" by Juan Karlos

"Pantropiko" by BINI

"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour

"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R

Collaboration of the Year

"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo

"Determinado" by Pablo x Josue

"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi

"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R

"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James

Music Video of the Year

"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King

"Cherry on Top" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas

"Dilaw" by Maki, directed by Jaydee Alberto and Maki

"Moonlight" by SB19, Ian Asher, and Terry Zhong, directed by Kerbs Balagtas

"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña

Breakout Solo Artist of the Year

Demi

Denise Julia

Dionela

Hev Abi

Maki

Breakout Group of the Year

Cup of Joe

Dilaw

Playertwo

Sugarcane

Sunkissed Lola

Pop Video of the Year

"Dayang" by Alamat, directed by Kerbs Balagtas

"Patintero" by BGYO, directed by Karlo Calingao

"Room" by Stell, directed by Kerbs Balagtas

"Salamin, Salamin" by BINI, directed by Kerbs Balagtas

"Tsada Mahigugma" by Maymay Entrata, directed by Carl Tejada

R&B Video of the Year

"B.A.D." by Denise Julia feat. P-Lo, directed By Louie Ong And Carissa King

"Marikit sa Dilim" by Juan and Kyle feat. Jawz, directed by Louie Ong

"Pakundangan" by Demi feat. Hev Abi, directed by Jonas Ibanez

"Sining" by Dionela feat. Jay R, directed by Dionela, Tristan Ortega, and Raven Sta. Ana

"Yoko Na" by Josh Cullen and Al James, directed By Kerbs Balagtas and Josh Cullen

Rock Video of the Year

"Ere" by Juan Karlos, directed by Raliug

"Fake Faces" by FELIP, directed by John Karlo Calingao

"Misteryoso" by Cup of Joe, directed by Justin De Dios and Jay-Ar Villarojas

"Orasa" by Dilaw, directed by Raliug

"Raining in Manila" by Lola Amour, directed by Marius Talampas

Mellow Video of the Year

"Iyo" by Darren Espanto, directed by Niq Ablao

"Palagi" by TJ Monterde, directed by Dan Villegas

"Surreal" by Justin, directed by Justin De Dios and Xi-Anne Avenceña

"Turn Back Time" by Zack Tabudlo feat. Violette Wautier, directed by Prach Rojanasinwilai

"Walang Hanggan" by Alamat, directed by Jason Paul Laxamana

Hip-hop Video of the Year

"Alam Mo Ba Girl" by Hev Abi, directed by Tokseen

"Atin-Atin Lang" by Al James feat. Flow G, directed by Y. Stacey and Naki

"Burgis" by Flow G and Hev Abi, directed by Titus Cee and Jon Gutierrez

"Get Low" by O Side Mafia x BRGR, directed by Macdave Edosma

"We Made It" by Nik Makino feat. Flow G, directed by Louie Ong

Global Video of the Year

"Espresso" by Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight" by Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone

"Rockstar" by Lisa

"Water" by Tyla

"We Can’t Be Friends" by Ariana Grande

RELATED: Ex-Moonstar88 vocalist Acel to migrate to Netherlands, to hold farewell concert in October