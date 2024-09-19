Sugar Hiccup reunites for 30 years anniversary concert tour

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino dream-pop band Sugar Hiccup will reunite to embark on a Philippine tour next month to commemorate its more than 30 years as a band.

The award-winning indie quartet has announced their four-show run with stops in Manila, Singapore, Baguio, and Cebu.

The band will perform in 123 Block, Mandala Park, Mandaluyong City on October 19; Cuba Libre, Clark Quay, Singapore on October 20; Canto Bogchi Joint, Baguio City on October 25; and Cebu City on October 26.

The Manila leg, produced by GNN Entertainment Productions and The Flying Lugaw, will feature long sets by the four-piece band, and will be supported by guest acts such as Aunt Robert, The Purest Blue, Taken By Cars, and Barbie Almalbis.

The tour also partnered with Not Very Noise and John Bottles Events to bring Sugar Hiccup to Baguio and Cebu, respectively.

Fans of Sugar Hiccup are in for a treat as the current lineup, composed of Melody del Mundo (vocals, lead guitars), Czandro Pollack (rhythm guitars), Iman Leonardo (bass), and Mervin Panganiban (drums), will be performing some of the cult favorites from their hit albums, "Oracle" and "Womb," as well as some rarities and new recordings.

