Sam Smith taps Girl's Generation's Taeyeon for new 'I'm Not The Only One' version

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
August 29, 2024 | 2:25pm
Composite photos of Sam Smith and Taeyeon
Live Nation Philippines / released, Taeyeon via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Sam Smith is collaborating with Korean artist Taeyeon of the girl group Girl's Generation for a new version of their hit song "I'm Not The Only One."

Smith previously shared they would release a 10th anniversary edition of their Grammy-winning debut album "In the Lonely Hour."

"In the Lonely Hour 10 Year Anniversary Edition" features 10 original tracks, newly-recorded live performances, and an unreleased song titled "Little Sailor."

The singer changed some lyrics on another hit song, "Stay With Me," to better reflect their identity today. Smith came out as non-binary in 2019 and uses they/them pronouns.

They also collaborated with Japanese-American singer-songwriter Hikaru Utada for an updated version of "Stay With Me."

Smith confirmed their collaboration with Taeyeon on Instagram, teasing the track would drop on August 30, with the Korean singer reposting on their account.

Both Smith and Taeyeon held concerts in the Philippines just a few months apart last year. 

GIRL'S GENERATION

IN THE LONELY HOUR

NOT THE ONLY ONE

SAM SMITH
