Celine Dion, Lady Gaga performing at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Celine Dion will make her performance comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, accompanied by award-winning artist Lady Gaga.

Weeks of speculation about Celine appearing at the Olympics reached a high note when she was spotted in the French capital earlier this week.

Gaga was also seen arriving in Paris, and the rumors went from individual performances to a possible collaboration of the Grammy winners.

French journalist Thierry Moreau confirmed on social media that both Celine and Gaga rehearsed a duet version of Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose," which Gaga sang in 2018's "A Star is Born."

The journalist added that Celine will wear an outfit by Dior with a pink and black feather cape.

Info du soir :

????@celinedion et @ladygaga ont répété en duo « La vie en rose » d’Edith Piaf.

Céline Dion sera habillée par Dior avec une cape en plumes roses et noires…

???? — Thierry Moreau (@ThierryMoreauTM) July 24, 2024

Rumored to also take part in the opening ceremonies are Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura.

Celine has not performed live in four years since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which led to canceling a world tour.

She made her first major public appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, presenting Album of the Year to Taylor Swift — the latter's record-breaking fourth win.

This is not her first Olympics stint however, having performed “The Power of the Dream” at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be on July 26 (the 27th in the Philippines).

RELATED: Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'