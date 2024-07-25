^

Celine Dion, Lady Gaga performing at Paris Olympics opening ceremony

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 5:00pm
Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
Celine Dion presents the Album Of The Year award onstage during the 66th Annual Grammy Awards
AFP / Valerie Macon

MANILA, Philippines — Canadian singer Celine Dion will make her performance comeback at the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, accompanied by award-winning artist Lady Gaga.

Weeks of speculation about Celine appearing at the Olympics reached a high note when she was spotted in the French capital earlier this week.

Gaga was also seen arriving in Paris, and the rumors went from individual performances to a possible collaboration of the Grammy winners.

French journalist Thierry Moreau confirmed on social media that both Celine and Gaga rehearsed a duet version of Edith Piaf's "La Vie en Rose," which Gaga sang in 2018's "A Star is Born."

The journalist added that Celine will wear an outfit by Dior with a pink and black feather cape.

Rumored to also take part in the opening ceremonies are Dua Lipa, Ariana Grande, and French singer Aya Nakamura.

Celine has not performed live in four years since being diagnosed with Stiff Person Syndrome, which led to canceling a world tour.

She made her first major public appearance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year, presenting Album of the Year to Taylor Swift — the latter's record-breaking fourth win.

This is not her first Olympics stint however, having performed “The Power of the Dream” at the opening ceremony of the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics will be on July 26 (the 27th in the Philippines).

RELATED: Celine Dion resolved to perform again, 'even if I have to crawl'

