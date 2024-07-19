Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino marks decade with month-long events

MANILA, Philippines — This year's Linggo Ng Musikang Pilipino (LMP) celebration marks a decade of fostering deeper awareness and appreciation for Filipino music.

The celebration of LMP is in accordance with Proclamation No. 933 signed by the late President Benigno Aquino III on December 19, 2014.

The festivities carries its commitment to promoting established and new local acts whose work has provided inspiration for other Filipinos or contributed to the advancement of the local economy and the arts.

Organisasyon ng Pilipinong Mang-aawit (OPM) Vice President for Special Projects and award-winning singer Christian Bautista said this year's celebrations were different because of a "back-to-basics" vibe and "keeping-it-simple" feel.

"The focus and emphasis are really on listening to and appreciating different artists sharing their music and their stories in intimate settings," the artist added. "Our LMP this year is not really focused on the spectacle but rather more on highlighting the artist and the song."

LMP2024 began with the OPM Spotlight on the first two Fridays of July, with a third session on July 19, in Kubo Bar in Quezon City, featuring singers like Johnoy Danao and jikamarie.

The celebration proper will begin on the 24th with the simultaneous LMP Night, also in Kubo Bar, and Rockwell LMP Series in Power Plant Mall until the 28th.

Capping it all off is the PhilPop Night on July 31 in Kubo Bar once more, featuring the likes of dwta, Hazel Faith, Noah Alejandre, Davey Langit, and Kulas Basilonia.

"We hope that through this humble series of shows that we're doing, the Filipino audience will continue to love and support Filipino artists and Filipino music even after LMP," said OPM President and singer Ogie Alcasid.

