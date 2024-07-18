Back-to-back win? SB19 nominated anew for Billboard Fan Army Face-Off

MANILA, Philippines — "Kings of P-pop" SB19 are nominated again for the Billboard Fan Army Face-Off 2024.

SB19 will be competing against the fanbases of aespa, Ariana Grande, ATEEZ, Bad Bunny, Benson Boone, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, BLACKPINK, BTS, Cardi B, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Eminem, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Harry Styles, Hozier, Ice Spice, ITZY, Jack Harlow, Jelly Roll, Justin Bieber, Karol G, Katy Perry, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Lainey Wilson, Lana Del Rey, Lil Nas X, and Lim Young Woong.

Also included are some heavyweights in the music scene such as Madonna, Megan Thee Stallion, Miley Cyrus, Morgan Wallen, NCT, NewJeans, Nicki Minaj, Noah Kahan, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Post Malone, Rihanna, Sabrina Carpenter, Selena Gomez, SEVENTEEN, Shaboozey, Stray Kids, SZA, Taylor Swift, Tate McRae, Teddy Swims, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Travis Scott, TWICE, Tyla, YOASOBI, Zach Bryan and ZEROBASEONE.

SB19 won last year's crown thanks to their loyal A'TIN.

The voting period for the Billboard’s Fan Army Face-Off first round started last July 16 and will end on July 23.

SB19 beat other acts including K-pop group Enhypen to win the Favorte Asian Act at the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2024 yesterday.

"It's such an honor to represent the Philippines," Justin said in their video uploaded on Nickelodeon Asia's Instagram.

RELATED: SB19 wins Favorite Asian Act at Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2024