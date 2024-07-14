P-pop group BINI to perform at KCON LA 2024

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI will end the month on a high hote with their participation at the KCON LA 2024 on July 27 in Los Angeles, California.

Dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," BINI will be performing at the M Countdown Pre Show of the KCON LA in Crypto.com Arena.

KCON LA 2024 is a three-day event that will be held from July 26 to 28 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Convention Center.

It features the KCON Stage, which is its main stage, at the festival ground inside the convention center. The M Countdown is the evening show that starts at 5 p.m. held inside the Crypto.com Arena.

This year's artist line-up includes Enhypen, StayC, Kep1er, NCT127 and Jeon Somi.

Somi is the host for the July 27 show, while actors Rowoon and Kim Soo-hyun will be taking the hosting duties on July 26 and July 28, respectively.

KCON is a K-pop fan and artist festival that was launched in Los Angeles in 2012.

BINI recently released its latest single "Cherry On Top" and headlined its three-day concert in the New Frontier Theater as well as a joint concert with another P-pop supergroup, SB19.

BINI will be holding its first major concert in Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 4.

