^

Music

P-pop group BINI to perform at KCON LA 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 14, 2024 | 3:39pm
P-pop group BINI to perform at KCON LA 2024
BINI poses in front of the pink-lit ABS-CBN ELJ building

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop group BINI will end the month on a high hote with their participation at the KCON LA 2024 on July 27 in Los Angeles, California. 

Dubbed the "Nation's Girl Group," BINI will be performing at the M Countdown Pre Show of the KCON LA in Crypto.com Arena. 

KCON LA 2024 is a three-day event that will be held from July 26 to 28 in Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Convention Center. 

It features the KCON Stage, which is its main stage, at the festival ground inside the convention center. The M Countdown is the evening show that starts at 5 p.m. held inside the Crypto.com Arena. 

This year's artist line-up includes Enhypen, StayC, Kep1er, NCT127 and Jeon Somi. 

Somi is the host for the July 27 show, while actors Rowoon and Kim Soo-hyun will be taking the hosting duties on July 26 and July 28, respectively. 

KCON is a K-pop fan and artist festival that was launched in Los Angeles in 2012. 

BINI recently released its latest single "Cherry On Top" and headlined its three-day concert in the New Frontier Theater as well as a joint concert with another P-pop supergroup, SB19. 

BINI will be holding its first major concert in Smart Araneta Coliseum on October 4. 

RELATED: BINI's grand Araneta concert: What to expect

vuukle comment

BINI

P-POP

PINOY POP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
WATCH: SB19 performs new song 'Moonlight' at Binibining Pilipinas 2024
5 days ago

WATCH: SB19 performs new song 'Moonlight' at Binibining Pilipinas 2024

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 5 days ago
Pinoy Pop (P-Pop) powerhouse SB19 performed their new track "Moonlight" during the swimsuit competition of the Binibining...
Music
fbtw
Commemorative pedestrian crossing featuring SB19, BINI found in Araneta Center
7 days ago

Commemorative pedestrian crossing featuring SB19, BINI found in Araneta Center

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
Filipino artists SB19, BINI, Flow G and Sunkissed Lola were featured on the colorful pedestrian lane on the corner...
Music
fbtw
SB19 is 1st Filipino artist to perform in Japanese show 'The First Take'
12 days ago

SB19 is 1st Filipino artist to perform in Japanese show 'The First Take'

By Jan Milo Severo | 12 days ago
P-pop group SB19 is set to perform in the popular Japanese online show “The First Take.”
Music
fbtw
BINI's grand Araneta concert: What to expect
12 days ago

BINI's grand Araneta concert: What to expect

By Anjilica Andaya | 12 days ago
Mark your calendars, Blooms!
Music
fbtw
Major music labels sue AI startups over copyright infringement
June 26, 2024 - 7:24pm

Major music labels sue AI startups over copyright infringement

By Agence France-Presse | June 26, 2024 - 7:24pm
Some of the world's major music labels are suing music generation services Suno and Udio, accusing the startups of violating...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with