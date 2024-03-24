'It's important that you speak up': Morissette scores People's Choice win after gig issue

Singer Morissette at the blue carpet of the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music held on March 22, 2024 in Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Taguig City. Morissette won the fan-voted category People's Choice.

MANILA, Philippines — Morissette still has the people's trust after she won the fan-voted People's Choice at the inaugural Billboard Philippines Women in Music last Friday in Samsung Hall, SM Aura Premier in Taguig City.

Prior to the event, Morissette confided to select media, including Philstar.com, at the blue carpet that she was just inspired to attend the first-ever Women in Music awards in the country.

Later on that night, she won the category, which also saw a list of accomplished women nominees, including Armi Millare, Nadine Lustre, Yeng Constantino, KZ Tandingan and Barbie Almalbis, whom she complimented for the latter's electrifying production number.

"Well, you know, it happens," she said to the press at the blue carpet. "Nagkakasakit tayo and then people don't understand the full story, but I decided to speak up kasi medyo lumalaki na siya," she said.

Morissette addressed the issue earlier in March after an events director alleged that she had a lackluster performance during a corporate event. She posted her side on a series of Instagram stories.

The Cebuana singer said that she felt the need to speak up because the issue became out of hand. She was saddened because more people believed the issue without hearing her side.

"I think ngayon with how the internet is going, it's very important you speak up, especially if it's about your core values and the things you really believe in. And I hope that also helps na hindi rin tayo agad maniniwala sa mga posts," Morissette added.

Morissette further talked about her challenges during her acceptance speech.

"With new goals, come a new mindset and one of the things that I've learned is that I think we all deserve to celebrate more our little wins. I think for me, being able to hold this, being able to be in this stage pursuing music is a personal win."

"And many people will try to bring you down but just along as you have those, I guess little embers of inspiration, hope and motivation, your passion will continue to burn brighter," the singer said.

Apart from her, the 1st Women in Music awards also honored some of Original Pilipino Music's notable personalities. They include Regine Velasquez-Alcasid (Powerhouse), Sarah Geronimo (Woman of the Year), Moira Dela Torre (Hitmaker), Ena Mori (Rule Breaker), P-pop girl group Bini (Rising Stars), Belle Mariano (Listeners' Choice for "Bugambilya) and Pilita Corrales (Icon).

