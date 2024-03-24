^

Music

Belle Mariano wins Listeners' Choice at 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
March 24, 2024 | 11:27am
Belle Mariano attends the 1st Billboard Philippines Women in Music on March 22, 2024 held in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier, Taguig City. The actress-singer won the fan-voted category Listeners' Choice for her single 'Bugambilya.'
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Belle Mariano said she hopes to inspire little girls to be singers, composers, or anything they would want to be as she received the fan-voted Listeners' Choice Award at last Friday's inaugural Billboard Philipines Women in Music held in Samsung Hall in SM Aura Premier in Taguig City. 

Belle was the first honoree to get up on stage to receive her award, as the show progressed to give the awards to notable women in music. The other honorees were Regine Velasquez-Alcasid (Powerhouse), Sarah Geronimo (Woman of the Year), Morissette (People's Choice), Moira Dela Torre (Hitmaker), Ena Mori (Rule Breaker), P-pop girl group Bini (Rising Stars) and Pilita Corrales (Icon). 

"I share this with the people who were with me throughout this journey," said Belle, cited for her song "Bugambilya." 

The "Can't Buy Me Love" star shared that she started her appreciation for singing when she was a young girl singing the karaoke with her lolo (grandfather). 

As she graduated from a child actor to a young teen star and eventually trying her hand in singing, the 21-year-old said this was the point where she fell in love with music. 

Belle noted how creating music inspires her and makes her feel free. 

"I became more passionate with it. I love how you're able to express yourself, emotions. How it takes you to so many different places and how it allows you to feel so many things."

"As I created and listened to music, I feel free and inspired. Hopefully, through my music, I'm able to inspire others and, hopefully, I'm able to inspire little girls who want to be singers, songwriters, composers and many more," she added. 

Belle ended her acceptance speech with a piece of advice. 

"As an ate, a piece of advice, I would like to share to you: never stop dreaming and dream big 'cause nothing is impossible," she said. 

