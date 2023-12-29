LIST: Music festivals that rocked the Philippines this year

MANILA, Philippines — 2023 became quite a year for live events after government restrictions for COVID-19 eased.

Philstar.com lists down the successful music festivals that happened this year.

Original Pilipino Music (OPM) bands Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Itchyworms, Mayonnaise, and Urbandub joined forces and delivered the grandest rock concert in the country at the Globe Circuit Event Grounds last February 25.

The soldout concert also featured Ebe Dancel, Franco, December Avenue, Join the Club, Tanya Markova, Zild Benitez, and Kitchie Nadal.

Bobapalooza announced that the 2024 edition will be grander as four international acts will be performing. The music festival already announced that Pale Waves and The Band Camino will perform. Local headliners include Rico Blanco, Juan Karlos, The Itchyworms, Urbandub, December Avenue, Sandwich and Chicosci.

Carly Rae Jepsen headlined this year's Wanderland that happened last March.

Wanderland's comeback also featured Phoenix, Balming Tiger, Raveena, Dashboard Confessional, and Rico Blanco.

The festival already announced the first wave of its 2024 linuep which include Jack Johnson, Parcels, Novo Amor, Jeff Bernat, Beenzino, and Paolo Sandejas.

"The Last Rakrakan" was a huge success after OPM fans trooped to the SMDC Festival Grounds last November 25 and 26.

Rico Blanco and Ely Buendia performed their hit songs during the two separate days.

Apart from the two icons, Rakrakan also featured December Avenue, Sugarcane, Munimuni, Orange and Lemons, Kiyo, Kjwan, Nobita, Razorback, Saydie, Skychurch, Galaw Tao, Autotelic, Barbie Almalbis, CHNDTR, Better Days, Mizael, and Kiss N Tel on the first day.

Juan Karlos, Zild, Blaster, Unique, Dilaw, Mayonnaise, Valley of Chrome, Greyhoundz, Typecast, Chicosci, Bandang Lapis, Chocolate Factory, The Chongkeys, Brownman Revival, and Pedicab joined Ely on the festival's second day.

It is unclear, however, if the festival will return in 2024.

The festival staged its second edition last April with the likes of Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar, and December Avenue as headliners.

Performing on the festival's first day were Lola Amour and rising singers Arthur Nery, Adie, and MRLD.

Meanwhile Day 2 was a rock-centric night featuring Silent Sanctuary, Mayonnaise, Spongecola, Kamikazee, and the previously mentioned Parokya ni Edgar and Ely Buendia.

RELATED: The breakup list: Philippine showbiz couple separations that 'shookt' 2023