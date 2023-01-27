Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia among headliners at 2nd Clark Aurora Music Festival

MANILA, Philippines — The Clark Aurora Music Festival will be staging its second edition this April with the likes of Ben&Ben, Ely Buendia, Parokya ni Edgar and December Avenue as headliners.

The festival's inaugural edition last June 2022 saw a total of 150,000 people attending, prompting it to have another go this April 2023 on the weekend after Holy Week.

Day 1 (April 15) will see the aforementioned Ben&Ben and December Avenue capping off the earlier performances of fellow band Lola Amour and rising singers Arthur Nery, Adie and MRLD.

Meanwhile, Day 2 (April 16) will be a rock-centric night featuring Silent Sanctuary, Mayonnaise, Spongecola, Kamikazee and the previously mentioned Parokya ni Edgar and Ely Buendia.

The event dubbed "the Philippines' largest music festival" will also have a number of hot air balloons lighting up the night sky.

Tickets are already on sale in three sections — P500 for Silver; P1,000 for Gold and P3,000 for SVIP.

