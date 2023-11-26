^

Julie Anne San Jose sports blond hair in new single 'Something' MV

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
November 26, 2023 | 11:50am
Julie Anne San Jose wears a blond wig in the music video of her latest single, "Something."
MANILA, Philippines — Julie Anne San Jose mesmerized her fans with her blond look in her new music video. 

Released under Universal Records Philippines, Julie Anne delighted her fans when she put on a new look in the music video for her newly released song "Something.”

The track is a chill love song that delves into the depths of emotions associated with falling for someone. It captures the essence of feeling right about a special person believing in the purity of their intentions.

The lyrics of the song, which is a combination of English and Filipino, present the profound connection and trust that two people feel towards each other in a budding romance while also showing the vulnerability that comes with it.

"Something" has a soothing melody and, given Julie Ann’s evocative vocals, it transforms into pure magic and is sure to resonate with anyone who has experienced the magic of love.

The song showcases her ability to connect with her audience on a deep emotional level and reaffirms her status as one of the country’s most beloved and celebrated artists.

Her comeback single easily became part of the New Music Friday Philippines playlist on Spotify and reached the No. 6 spot on iTunes Philippines Charts for All Genres and Pop categories.

