Masculados credit TikTok for showbiz return, set to stage 20th anniversary concert

MANILA, Philippines — Original Pilipino Music (OPM) boyband Masculados revealed that video sharing platform TikTok paved the way for their return to the showbiz industry.

In an interview with the media including Philstar.com yesterday, Masculados member Robin said that they decided to be active in the industry again when TikTok users started using their hit song “Jumbo Hotdog” in their videos.

“Kung hindi dahil sa 'Jumbo Hotdog' sa TikTok ay hindi kami babalik. Ibig sabihin nakilala uli yung 'Jumbo Hotdog' kaya kami nagpursige na gumawa uli kami ng bagong kanta,” Robin said.

“Nakausap namin si Kuya Lito Camo na gumawa ng bagong kanta that's why nandito nanaman kami," he added.

Enrico added that they have a new single written by songwriter Lito Camo.

"Binalikan namin si Lito Camo dahil paborito niya kaming gawan ng kanta e. Napagbigyan niya kami kahit napaka-busy niya na politician, binigyan niya pa rin kami ng oras at kanta," Enrico said.

“Ang title po nito ay 'Babae' under Universal Records. Tribute ito sa lahat ng mga kababaihan,” he added.

Masculados will celebrate their 20th anniversary concert in Teatrino Greenhills on November 18.

"Marami po kaming hinanda since dalawang dekada na po ang Masculados. Mula sa old hanggang new genaration. Ibig sabihin, kaya pa rin naming sumabay makipagbakbakan kahit anong genre,” Enrico said.

“Siyempre preparation namin dito ay yung pagwoworkout namin. Hindi po namin sasabihin pero mag-topless po kami. Kaya nagpupursige kami mag-workout,” Robin added.

