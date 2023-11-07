Rivermaya reunion concert: Is the original guitarist making a comeback?

MANILA, Philippines — It appears that the original Rivermaya guitarist, Perf de Castro, has responded to inquiries whether he is part of the band's upcoming reunion concert next year.

Fans were curious about Perf's involvement in the reunion concert, considering he's one of the band's original members.

"Wala sa picture, e di wala," Perf wrote on his Facebook account.

OPM rock icon Dong Abay commented on Perf's post.

"Guns N Roses na walang slash?!" Dong said, pertaining to Perf's guitar abilities.

In another post, Perf posted a photo of him with K-pop group Blackpink.

"Relax, guys, eto kasama ako sa picture," he wrote.

The much-awaited reunion of Rivermaya is happening on Feb. 17, 2024.

Bamboo, Nathan, Mark and Rico, together with Perf de Castro, were the original members of Rivermaya who rose to fame in 1994.

Perf left the band in 1995 after their first album. Bamboo followed suit in 1998 when they were touring America and Canada.

Rico took charge and continued making hit songs with the band until 2007.

Rivermaya continues to stay active, with the return of Nathan and the continued presence of Mark.

RELATED: It's confirmed! Rivermaya reunion concert set next year