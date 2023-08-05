^

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
August 5, 2023 | 3:10pm
Eminem, EZ Mil drop fresh collab track 'Realest'
Eminem, Dr. Dre and EZ Mil
Shady Records via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — EZ Mil is serving one good news after another. Just days after revealing that he has signed with Eminem and Dr. Dre's labels, the Filipino-American rapper dropped a new hip-hop track he collaborated with Eminem. 

"Realest" is the latest track that features top bars from Eminem and EZ Mil. 

The comments section on its audio clip on YouTube is swarmed with positive feedback, many of which were complimenting the song and verses sang by the two rappers. 

Last July 27, news broke out that EZ Mil signed with Dr. Dre and Eminem's labels, Shady Records, Aftermath Entertainment and Interscope Records. 

According to the Shady Records website, EZ will release "DU4LI7Y: REDUX," the forthcoming deluxe edition of his 2022 LP, on August 11. — Video from EZ Mil YouTube channel

RELATED: Controversial Pinoy rapper Ez Mil signs with Eminem, Dr. Dre

