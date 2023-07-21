Classical singer Lara Maigue to perform national anthem at SONA 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Soprano singer Lara Maigue will be performing the Philippine national anthem at the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Monday.

House Secretary-General Reginald Velasco confirmed to TeleRadyo Serbisyo Maigue's participation. He was surprised to learn her participation has already made the rounds online prior to the announcement.

Velasco previously teased that the performer of the "Lupang Hinirang" for SONA 2023 would be a "surprise," but Maigue's identity was quickly deduced leading to the eventual confirmation.

Maigue is a classically-trained soprano and songwriter, graduating from the University of the Philippines' College of Music with a major in Voice, who went viral for her rendition of Mozart's "Queen of the Night" and a duet with her mother.

Related: Paul Soriano to direct Marcos' 2nd SONA

Last year, Maigue performed at the "To Broadway with Love" concert at the Esplanade concert hall in Singapore with the Singapore Symphony Orchestra conducted by Gerard Salonga. She performed songs from musicals like "The Phantom of the Opera," "Les Miserables," "Miss Saigon" and "Funny Girl."

She was also awarded Best Classical Performer at the 2017 Aliw Awards, Best Female Crossover Performer the following year, and Best Jazz Recording in 2019. Maigue is managed by fellow artist Ogie Alcasid.

Ilocano choir Samiweng Singers performed the "Lupang Hinirang" at Marcos Jr.'s first SONA last year.

A choir from Tacloban, Leyte will be singing the national anthem during the morning session of Congress before SONA 2023 and serenading the guests in the main lobby of the Batasang Pambansa after the address.

RELATED: Marcos to visit Malaysia day after SONA