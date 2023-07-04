Paul Soriano to direct Marcos' 2nd SONA

MANILA, Philippines — Presidential Adviser for Creative Communications Paul Soriano will again direct the president’s State of the Nation Address on July 24, House Secretary General Reginald Velasco told media on Tuesday.

Velasco also said that more guests are expected to attend the president’s second SONA as organizers have lifted COVID-19 restrictions and requirements for prior COVID-19 testing among guests.

“We have a popular president, speaker and senate president. Most of our traditional guests would like to come, and others. We have received requests from all sectors, business, cabinet (secretaries from the) departments, even former congressmen,” Velasco said in an ambush interview with reporters following the first inter-agency meeting on SONA.

Soriano, who was named creative communications adviser in 2022, has yet to make the announcement on his personal social media accounts.

Soriano is a known supporter of Marcos and had directed the president’s first SONA.

He is also First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos’ nephew through her first cousin, director Gines Soriano.

Both Marcos and the First Lady were wedding sponsors and godparents to Soriano and his wife, TV personality and YouTuber Toni Gonzaga, who also endorsed Marcos during his presidential campaign in 2022.

Before Soriano, filmmakers Joyce Bernal and Brillante Mendoza were the SONA directors of Marcos' predecessor, President Rodrigo Duterte.