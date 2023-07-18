^

Walang Pasok: QC suspends classes on July 24 for Marcos' 2nd SONA

Walang Pasok: QC suspends classes on July 24 for Marcos' 2nd SONA
MANILA, Philippines – Classes in all levels in Quezon City will be suspended on Monday, July 24, for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA), the city government announced on Tuesday.

Marcos is set to deliver his second SONA at the Batasang Pambansa Complex in Quezon City.

Meanwhile, Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte ordered the suspension of classes through Executive Order No. 23, citing students who are taking their summer classes.

"Even if students are on vacation, there are still summer classes that will be affected by the road closure in the city,” the city government wrote in Filipino in a Facebook post.

The Quezon City Government also advised the public of road closures in the city, but no particular locations had been announced as of Tuesday.

 Some transport groups have announced that they are planning to stage a three-day nationwide transport strike from July 24 to July 26, coinciding with the SONA.

The groups said that they will be holding the transport strike because of the government’s alleged preferential treatment in awarding the routes to public utility vehicles in line with the Omnibus Franchising Guidelines or the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program framework.

Transport group Manibela reportedly said that around 200,000 of their members will join the transport strike. —Intern, Bless Aubrey Ogerio

