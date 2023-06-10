Sam Smith and Madonne release collab single 'Vulgar'

MANILA, Philippines — British singer-songwriter Sam Smith and award-winning singer Madonna have released their collaboration single "Vulgar," evoking heavily of the two artists' controversial yet popular nature.

A collaboration between the two singers had long been teased, as far back as when Madonna introduced Smith and Kim Petras to perform "Unholy" at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

"Are you ready for some controversy? If they call you shocking, scandalous, troublesome, problematic, provocative or dangerous, you are definitely onto something," Madonna said then.

Such a statement is reflected in the lyrics of the new dance anthem that only runs for two minutes and 35 seconds, like a line Smith sings, "You know you're beautiful when they call you vulgar."

In promoting the release of "Vulgar," the singers teased styled brandings of their collaboration as S&M — likely a reference to sadomasochism which is heavily implied in Rihanna's popular song also named "S&M."

A majority of the "Unholy" team returned for "Vulgar" including OneRepublic's Ryan Tedder, ILYA, Cirkut, Omer Fedi, Jimmy Napes, and Madonna's vocal producer and engineer Lauren D'elia.

Madonna is prepping for her upcoming greatest hits Celebration Tour which will run from July 2023 to January 2024, with locations currently set in North America and Europe.

Smith meanwhile is in the middle of their Gloria Tour which they are bringing to Manila this October.

RELATED: LOOK: Ticket information for Sam Smith's Manila 2023 concert