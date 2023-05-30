^

Music

LOOK: Ticket information for Sam Smith's Manila 2023 concert

Kristofer Purnell
May 30, 2023
British singer-songwriter Sam Smith
MANILA, Philippines — The ticket selling for Grammy winner Sam Smith's upcoming concert in Manila this October is approaching, and fans can grab a chance at earlier pre-selling.

Smith's "Gloria the Tour" at the Mall of Asia Arena will be the British singer-songwriter's third visit to the Philippines, having last visited in 2018 for their "The Thrill of It All" tour.

The Asia leg of the tour — having started in Europe and soon North America — will begin in Bangkok in early October, and after Manila Smith will head over to Singapore.

Ticket prices range from P2,750 (General Admission) to P16,000 and P16,250 (Floor areas).

Regular selling of tickets begins on June 1 at 12 p.m. via SM Tickets, but UnionBank cardholders can purchase tickets as early as May 30 while Live Nation Philippines members can participate in an exclusive Live pre-sale the following day from 10 a.m. until midnight.

"It feels like emotional, sexual and spiritual liberation," said Smith about their latest album from which the tour takes its name. "So, it was beautiful, with this album, to sing freely again, for me. It feels like a coming of age."

"Gloria" is Smith's fourth album and includes the singles "Love Me More," "I'm Not Here To Make Friends," and the Grammy-winning collaboration "Unholy" with Kim Petras.

Smith is also known for their previous hits "Stay With Me," "I'm Not the Only One," "Lay Me Down," "Money on My Mind," "Too Good at Goodbyes," "How Do You Sleep?," "Latch" with Disclosure, "Dancing with a Stranger" with Normani, and the Oscar-winning Bond song "Writing's on the Wall."

