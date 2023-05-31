Sarah Geronimo, Bamboo holding joint concert in July

MANILA, Philippines — Acclaimed singers and former "The Voice of the Philippines" coaches Sarah Geronimo and Bamboo Mañalac will join forces at a concert later this July.

The joint concert of Sarah and Bamboo will be on July 7 in Araneta Coliseum.

Last week, Bamboo teased about their collaboration with an Instagram post that simply said "Here we go."

Sarah and Bamboo were judges on "The Voice of the Philippines" with Lea Salonga and apl.de.ap.

Other editions of the reality competition had also featured KZ Tandingan, Martin Nievera, and Sharon Cuneta.

Only Bamboo has remained from the original slate of judges.

