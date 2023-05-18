^

Entertainment

'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 10:02am
'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force
Singer-actress Sarah Geronimo
Hanabishi / Released

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo broke her silence on her alleged rift with G-Force choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy. 

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, at this week's grand launch of Furniture Republic in Taytay, Rizal, Sarah said that she missed Georcelle and the G-Force during her 20th anniversary concert recently. 

"Malaking bagay sila ng career ko. It would have been more magical if they were there," Sarah said. 

"I wanted them to be there to celebrate my 20 years with me… Baka maiyak ako," she added.

Geocelle earlier expressed her admiration to Sarah for directing and performing in her concert. 

"It's also like giving her creative freedom. Sixteen years kaming magkatrabaho, parang love team," she told ABS-CBN News. 

"But we have to grow and experience others. Bottomline is I want her to feel good about that process," she added. 

Geocelle also admitted that their "professional split" with Sarah has been difficult to them. 

"Sixteen years 'yan kasi. Am I hurting? Yes, more than hurting. But my concern now is to uplift and guide them to have a higher vibration because social media is not nice!" she said. 

"I know it was a shock to many that I pulled out from Sarah's concert but people will realize soon enough that I did this to protect our craft and the dance industry. Let us respect the artistry of our dancers!" she added. 

Sarah led the opening of Furniture Republic Taytay branch. With the opening of the brand’s Taytay showroom, this up-and-coming suburb of the metro now has a convenient place to shop for furniture for every room in the home or office, and adorn their homes with stylish accents, linen, décor and lighting.

The brand unveiled design vignettes from two of the country’s most prestigious design schools, the Philippine School of Interior Design - Ahlen (PIDS) and SoFA Design Institute. They were commissioned to design either living or dining spaces or work-from-home office spaces. The curated design vignettes represent the future of interior design in the country, and an appreciation of the incredible designs brought to life by the talented students and mentors of Filipino design schools. The curated design vignettes showcase the innovative future of interior design using select pieces from Furniture Republic, with its immense showroom providing the perfect canvas for inspiring homeowners and designers alike.

The collaboration demonstrated the possibilities of creativity and skill in designing beautiful and functional spaces using the brand's selection of mid to high-end furniture, all carefully chosen on the premise of rendering decorative art. Furniture Republic offers functional products for all spaces in the home, at the right price without compromising the quality, design and workmanship of each piece.

RELATEDSarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

G-FORCE

SARAH GERONIMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

Anjo Yllana reveals unpaid salaries from TAPE for hosting 'Eat Bulaga!'

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actor-comedian Anjo Yllana revealed that he also has unpaid salaries from Television and Production Exponents Inc. for hosting...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

Kylie Verzosa attends Johnny Depp's Cannes Festival film premiere

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Miss International 2016 and actress Kylie Verzosa made a surprise appearance at the opening day of the 2023 Cannes Film ...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

'Tanggal na kayo': 'Eat Bulaga' hosts sing rival 'It's Showtime' theme song

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 days ago
"Eat Bulaga" host Joey de Leon challenged his co-hosts to sing the theme song of their rival noontime show "It's Showtim...
Entertainment
fbtw
WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

WATCH: Johnny Depp holds back tears in 7-minute standing ovation at Cannes

By Kristofer Purnell | 17 hours ago
After the credits rolled on "Jeanne Du Barry," Johnny Depp — who portrays King Louis XV — was seen...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo paid tribute to her parents in her sold-out concert at the Araneta Coliseum last Friday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Beks Battalion members &lsquo;not envious&rsquo; of each other&rsquo;s achievements

Beks Battalion members ‘not envious’ of each other’s achievements

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 11 hours ago
The members of Beks Battalion Chad Kinis, Mc Muah and Lassy had their own share of arguments as friends but they never felt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dilaw&rsquo;s Uhaw is &lsquo;most streamed&rsquo; song on Spotify

Dilaw’s Uhaw is ‘most streamed’ song on Spotify

By Baby A. Gil | 11 hours ago
Yellow is indeed the color of the airlanes, or I should say, of the cloud as Uhaw (Tayong Lahat) by the Baguio-based alternative...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Aquino begins taking anti-cancer medication for possible six autoimmune conditions

Kris Aquino begins taking anti-cancer medication for possible six autoimmune conditions

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Kris Aquino has revealed a new health update as she continues to battle several autoimmune conditions, this as she begins...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'

'Meet my new personality': Mimiyuuuh purchases P5-million 'dream car'

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Content creator Mimiyuuuh just made another big and personal purchase — their very first car.
Entertainment
fbtw
Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at 81

Martha Stewart becomes oldest Sports Illustrated cover model at 81

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Television personality and author Martha Stewart graced the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit for 2023, making her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with