'Baka maiyak ako': Sarah Geronimo breaks silence about alleged rift with G-Force

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya singer Sarah Geronimo broke her silence on her alleged rift with G-Force choreographer Georcelle Dapat-Sy.

In an interview with the media, including Philstar.com, at this week's grand launch of Furniture Republic in Taytay, Rizal, Sarah said that she missed Georcelle and the G-Force during her 20th anniversary concert recently.

"Malaking bagay sila ng career ko. It would have been more magical if they were there," Sarah said.

"I wanted them to be there to celebrate my 20 years with me… Baka maiyak ako," she added.

Geocelle earlier expressed her admiration to Sarah for directing and performing in her concert.

"It's also like giving her creative freedom. Sixteen years kaming magkatrabaho, parang love team," she told ABS-CBN News.

"But we have to grow and experience others. Bottomline is I want her to feel good about that process," she added.

Geocelle also admitted that their "professional split" with Sarah has been difficult to them.

"Sixteen years 'yan kasi. Am I hurting? Yes, more than hurting. But my concern now is to uplift and guide them to have a higher vibration because social media is not nice!" she said.

"I know it was a shock to many that I pulled out from Sarah's concert but people will realize soon enough that I did this to protect our craft and the dance industry. Let us respect the artistry of our dancers!" she added.

Sarah led the opening of Furniture Republic Taytay branch. With the opening of the brand’s Taytay showroom, this up-and-coming suburb of the metro now has a convenient place to shop for furniture for every room in the home or office, and adorn their homes with stylish accents, linen, décor and lighting.

The brand unveiled design vignettes from two of the country’s most prestigious design schools, the Philippine School of Interior Design - Ahlen (PIDS) and SoFA Design Institute. They were commissioned to design either living or dining spaces or work-from-home office spaces. The curated design vignettes represent the future of interior design in the country, and an appreciation of the incredible designs brought to life by the talented students and mentors of Filipino design schools. The curated design vignettes showcase the innovative future of interior design using select pieces from Furniture Republic, with its immense showroom providing the perfect canvas for inspiring homeowners and designers alike.

The collaboration demonstrated the possibilities of creativity and skill in designing beautiful and functional spaces using the brand's selection of mid to high-end furniture, all carefully chosen on the premise of rendering decorative art. Furniture Republic offers functional products for all spaces in the home, at the right price without compromising the quality, design and workmanship of each piece.

RELATED: Sarah Geronimo pays tribute to Daddy Delfin, Mommy Divine during sold-out concert