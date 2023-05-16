^

Gigi de Lana faints on stage following car accident

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 16, 2023 | 7:58am
Gigi de Lana faints on stage following car accident
The Rise Artists Studio talent fulfills two of her biggest dreams with the upcoming release of her debut album produced by ABS-CBN Music and the staging of her own digital concert under ABS-CBN Events.
The STAR/ File

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gigi de Lana fainted on stage during her performance at the "Himala ng Buhangin" event in Ilocos Norte last Sunday. 

According to social media personality Kriss Achino, Gigi was singing her second song when she fainted. 

Medical personnel were quick to bring Gigi backstage after she fainted. 

Before the show, Gigi and her bandmates were involved in a car accident that's why Gigi was wearing an arm brace on stage. 

The band sustained minor injuries after their van crashed on Sunday as they were traveling from Aurora to Ilocos Norte for the show. 

“Gigi De Lana and The Gigi Vibes were involved in a car accident today at 10:20 am while traveling from the ‘Sulong Aurora Event’ to the ‘Himala Sa Buhangin Event’ in Ilocos Norte. The band members, Jon, Oyus, Mela, Gigi, and four other crew members, sustained minor injuries,” the statement read on Facebook. 

“Fortunately, no one else was involved in the accident, and all issues have been resolved. The band and crew have received medical clearance from the Ilocos Training and Regional Medical Center Hospital, and they will continue their journey to tonight’s show,” it added. 

Gigi and her band weren't able to finish the gig and they announced that the upcoming gig in Nueva Ecija has been cancelled. 

“Hindi man namin natapos ang tugtugan, naramdaman namin ang inyong mainit na pagtanggap sa aming banda. Mga taga-Ilocos Norte, mahal namin kayong lahat,” it said. 

Gigi also apologized to the people of Nueva Ecija for cancelling their show there. 

“Excited sana kami sa kuwentuhan, kulitan, at kantahan mamayang gabi. Sadly, we need to cancel tonight’s gig. We hope you understand we need to prioritize Gigi, Oyus, Jon, and our team members’ recovery after yesterday’s unfortunate incident. Babawi po kami and we promise to deliver a show that’s worth the wait,” she said.

RELATED: Gigi De Lana stages first major live concert

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario
April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm

The patriotic legacy of Ambassador Albert del Rosario

By Alynna Carlos | April 22, 2023 - 3:00pm
Among the former foreign affairs secretary’s many achievements, the case of the West Philippine Sea stands out.
Music
fbtw
