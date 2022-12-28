'You have to be willing to risk everything': Ely Buendia compares E-heads' 'Huling El Bimbo' concert to graduation

MANILA, Philippines — It has been a couple of days since the "Huling El Bimbo" reunion concert of legendary OPM band the Eraseheads and fans are still reeling over a sensational night — and it appears so is the band itself.

Vocalist Ely Buendia posted on his Instagram account several photos from the concert and offered some of his thoughts accomplishing an event a decade in the making.

"After graduation, the real lessons begin. Tough ones. Happy ones. Baffling ones. The best thing you can hope for is to somehow be able to grasp them in a short amount of time," Buendia began in the post's caption.

The singer shared that he, his bandmates Raymund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro, and the team behind "Huling El Bimbo" were "still trying to grasp the last three months leading up to the finals."

Buendia then touched on having more questions than answers, but now having more certainty than doubts.

"I now see that sometimes, healing can only begin within one’s self. You have to really want it, and most of the time, willing to work for it. Sometimes you have to be willing to risk everything," Buendia ended. "And if you are, who knows? Maybe you might get lucky and you can leave this place a little better when you found it."

The "Huling El Bimbo" concert last Dec. 22, 2022 was a joyous night for Eraserheads fans as the band performed their entire 1995 album "Cutterpillow" and other hits like "Magasin," "Pare Ko," and "Alapaap."

The Eraserheads also announced they would be going on a world tour in 2023, so it appears there is a journey ahead for the band post-graduation.

