Shout for joy! Gary Valenciano joins Eraserheads reunion concert

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Gary Valenciano will join Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Marcus Adoro, Raimund Marasigan and Buddy Zabala at their much-awaited reunion concert tomorrow in SMDC Festival Grounds.

The Original Pilipino Music icon will be part of a special number with another OPM icon, Eraserheads.

Produced by Francis Lumen and directed by Paolo Valenciano, the show will also feature a hologram performance by the late "Master Rapper" Francis Magalona.

There will also be a drone and laser show at the concert.

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko."

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after Ely had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" also in Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

