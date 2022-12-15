Team Bahay: How to livestream Eraserheads reunion concert

Eraserheads members (from left) Buddy Zabala, Marcus Adoro, Ely Buendia and Raymund Marasigan are set to perform at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City on Dec. 22. This is 13 years after they had the reunion concert The Final Set in 2009 and 20 years since they went on their separate ways to form their respective bands and pursue other projects.

MANILA, Philippines — The much-awaited “Huling El Bimbo” reunion concert of Original Pilipino Music (OPM) iconic band Eraserheads will be livestreamed in the new Smart LiveStream App.

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) announced recently that it will offer live pay-per-view access of the “Huling El Bimbo” concert happening on December 22 at 8:30 p.m. in SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City.

For only P650, fans can stream the iconic OPM rock band’s concert as they dish out their generation-defining hits like “Ang Huling El Bimbo,” “Minsan,” “Magasin,” “Spoliarium,” and more.

The producers behind the highly-anticipated reunion concert also partnered with streaming platform iWantTFC to bring “Huling El Bimbo” to Pinoy audiences overseas live and on-demand with 48 hours access starting December 22, 8 p.m. GMT+8. Tickets are priced at USD 29.99 each.

Eraserheads members Ely Buendia, Raimund Marasigan, Buddy Zabala and Marcus Adoro confirmed their reunion concert on their respective social media accounts last September.

You can still watch Ang Huling El Bimbo concert straight from your device with the Smart LiveStream App. Buy your PPV access for only P650 now: https://t.co/Vvr8grJafP



Download the app today to stream the concert on Dec. 22 (at 8:30PM): https://t.co/Jy5Uybk0lO#SmartEHeads pic.twitter.com/elJdmB8Gpt — SMART (@LiveSmart) December 14, 2022

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another.

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" in Mall of Asia Concert Grounds.

This pay-per-view comes on the heels of the launch of Smart Live, which gives Smart subscribers first dibs access to perks in the country’s most epic happenings – from concerts, sports events, and more.

