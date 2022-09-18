^

Music

Eraserheads excites fans with reunion concert after cryptic posts

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 18, 2022 | 11:43am
In this Sept. 4, 2014 photo, sensational '90s rock band Eraserheads attends the Esquire Philippines September 2014 issue launch.
Philstar.com/Jonathan Asuncion, file

 

MANILA, Philippines —  Are the Eraserheads going to reunite again after more than a decade? Netizens on Saturday, September 17, were wondering after the members of the popular 1990s band Eraserheads posted a cryptic flipped letter "E" on their respective social media accounts. 

Actress Bianca Gonzales commented on lead singer/songwriter Ely Buendia's Instagram post with "Omg," expressing her surprise and excitement. 

The band Moonstar88 tagged Buddy Zabala and asked him if it were true. Zabala was the bassist of Erasherheads and now plays with Moonstar88. 

Prolific musician and the band's drummer and lyricist Raimund Marasigan and lead guitarist Marcus Adoro also posted the exact post on their own social media accounts. 

Eraserheads disbanded in 2002 after a decade of making one hit after another that included the classics "Ang Huling El Bimbo," "Magasin," "Alapaap," "Fruitcake," "Ligaya" and "Pare Ko." 

In 2008, they held a reunion concert but it was cut short after Buendia had to be rushed to the hospital for chest pains. A year later in March 2009, the foursome reunited onstage for their reunion concert "The Final Set" at the Mall of Asia Concert Grounds. 

RELATED: 'Nandiyan lang 'yan': Marcus Adoro on Eraserheads reunion

 

Philstar
