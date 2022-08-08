Parokya ni Edgar, SB19 team up for successful concert despite Sarah Geronimo's absence

MANILA, Philippines — Despite Sarah Geronimo missing to attend, the Acer Day 2022 concert was a success thanks to the strong performance of Parokya ni Edgar and SB19.

Thousands of fans at the SM Mall of Asia Arena jammed and danced with their favorite artists performing their hit songs.

Hosted by Robi Domingo, newest P-Pop all girl group Kaia opened the concert followed by performances from Adie, CLR and Sud.

The "Pambansang Banda" Parokya ni Edgar made the arena singing with their hits “Inuman Na,” “Para Sa’Yo,” “Buloy” and “Halaga” to name a few.

They also made their fans’ dream came true when a 14-year-old girl did a duet with Chito Miranda for the song “Pangarap Lang Kita” and two boys sang “Bagsakan” with the band.

But the main attraction of the night was SB19. Their fans, collectively known as A'Tin, screamed their lungs out while singing to the P-pop band's popular hits such as "Tilaluha," "Bazinga," "Alab", "Mapa", among others.

According to Acer, Sarah failed to attend the concert because she was unfit to proceed to the public event.

"We are deeply sorry to inform you that Sarah G will not be able to participate in the #AcerDay2022: The Green Mark Concert," Acer said in a statement.

"We will continue to place the health of the artists and fans as out priority and diligently follow the health protocols. We ask for your kind understanding and with Sarah G a fast and healthy recovery," it added.

