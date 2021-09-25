






































































 




   

   









Music

                        
Ylona Garcia drops new single 'Don’t Go Changing'

                        

                        
Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 25, 2021 | 2:32pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
Ylona Garcia drops new single 'Don't Go Changing'
Singer Ylona Garcia
Released/88Rising

                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — Actress-singer Ylona Garcia released her new single “Don’t Go Changing” via 88rising. 



Produced by industry veterans Jonas Jeberg (Panic! At The Disco, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brothers, Selena Gomez) and Marcus Lomax (Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Miley Cyrus), the Filipino-Australian trailblazer and 88rising newcomer effortlessly uses emotionally telling vocals to grieve through different stages of letting go.



“‘Don’t Go Changing’ is a song that embraces truth towards life’s many mysteries, tough love in particular,” Ylona said. 



To create the song’s video, Ylona Garcia invited her fans onto the mainstage. Personal footage of the cultural roots of these fans are included in the music video. The final music video features photos and videos from across the globe, shot by real fans, each representing a slice of each creator’s life beautifully juxtaposed with that of Ylona’s. 









 





 



 







 








 







 



 



 







 



 







 



 



 









 



 





A post shared by ylona. (@ylonagarcia)








Following the hit single “California (feat. Warren Hue),” “Don’t Go Changing” is also the newest single off the upcoming Head In The Clouds III, 88rising’s game-changing third installation of the world-building, collaborative effort bringing together rising artists from East to West. 



“Don’t Go Changing” is the first of three music videos from 88rising’s upcoming visual album, Head In The Clouds 3, which will be released in tandem with the record. The music video is directed by Louis Browne, known for his work with Jack Newsome, Ellie Goulding and Rich Brian. Fans are encouraged to get even closer to the music and artists they love by sharing their own cultural roots content to be featured alongside Ylona in the final music video.


                        


                        



                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

                                                      YLONA GARCIA
                                                      

                        


                        

      

         

         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
